Your Employer Offers A Buyout At 60 - 6 Numbers To Check Before Accepting

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) An employer buyout at 60 involves more than the severance payment. Compare after-tax proceeds, healthcare expenses before Medicare, accessible retirement savings, Social Security estimates, and benefits you would give up before deciding – Shutterstock

An employer buyout can make retirement look wonderfully close, especially when the offer includes a lump sum and a polite invitation to leave early. But the number on that offer letter isn't the number that determines whether retirement works. Your real challenge is figuring out how much money you can count on after your paycheck disappears, health insurance changes, and retirement starts costing actual dollars.

At 60, you may have enough savings to feel ready without having enough income to feel secure. Six numbers deserve a closer look before you sign anything. One of them could change the entire decision.

1. The Buyout Amount After Taxes

The first number deserves a little suspicion: the big, beautiful figure printed on the buyout offer. A company might offer several months of salary, a lump sum, or a payment tied to years of service. That amount can feel like a financial finish line, but it represents gross compensation, not necessarily money available for retirement.

Severance pay generally counts as taxable income and can also face Social Security and Medicare taxes. Your employer's tax withholding does not necessarily equal your final tax bill. Before accepting, ask payroll for a written estimate of the payment, withholding, payout timing, and any conditions attached to the offer.

Then consider how much you could actually keep. For example, a hypothetical $100,000 buyout does not give you $100,000 to spend if taxes take a portion. Nor should you assume you can immediately invest the entire payment without consequences. A tax professional can help estimate your likely liability, especially if the payout lands alongside your regular earnings.

2. Your Monthly Retirement Spending

Retirement budgets often start with a deceptively simple calculation: take your current expenses, subtract commuting costs, and declare victory. Unfortunately, groceries, utilities, property taxes, and the occasional plumbing emergency rarely agree to retire alongside you.

Calculate what your household actually spends each month, using bank and credit card statements rather than an optimistic guess. Separate recurring bills from expenses that arrive irregularly, such as car repairs, home maintenance, insurance renewals, and family assistance. Include the little things, too. A few restaurant lunches and streaming subscriptions can quietly become a meaningful monthly expense.

Next, subtract any income you expect after leaving work, but count only income you can reasonably rely on. If your projected expenses exceed dependable income, your savings must cover the difference. A $2,000 monthly gap consumes $24,000 annually before considering investment returns or inflation. That is a useful number to compare against your available retirement assets, not a reason to panic or assume the buyout cannot work.

3. The Cost of Health Insurance Before Medicare

Leaving work at 60 creates a healthcare budgeting problem that deserves its own spreadsheet. Medicare generally begins at 65 for eligible Americans, which can leave several years between employer coverage and Medicare eligibility.

Find out exactly how much your employer will contribute toward continued coverage, if anything. Compare the available options, including COBRA continuation coverage, a spouse's employer plan, and an Affordable Care Act marketplace plan. Each option has different eligibility rules, costs, and coverage details. Check premiums, deductibles, prescription coverage, and out-of-pocket limits rather than comparing monthly premiums alone.

Calculate the full annual cost, then multiply it across the years before Medicare eligibility. If coverage costs $900 per month, for example, that equals $10,800 annually before deductibles and other medical expenses. A buyout that looks generous on paper can lose some shine once healthcare claims their own substantial slice.

4. The Retirement Money You Can Actually Access

Your total retirement balance looks reassuring until you need to turn it into money for everyday bills. Check your 401(k), IRA, savings, and other accessible assets separately. A large balance does not automatically mean every dollar is equally convenient or affordable to withdraw.

At 60, you may qualify for a useful exception to the additional tax on early retirement-plan withdrawals. Under federal rules, distributions from certain employer retirement plans can avoid the 10% additional tax if you leave that employer during or after the calendar year you turn 55. Different rules apply to IRAs, and plan provisions also affect access.

Before moving money, confirm which accounts qualify and what withdrawal options your plan allows. Then calculate how much you would need to withdraw each year to cover any income shortfall. Selling investments during a market downturn can complicate that calculation. The goal is to determine whether your accessible assets can support the gap between your final paycheck and your other retirement income.

5. Your Social Security Benefit at Different Ages

Social Security offers another number worth checking, and it comes with a catch: the amount you receive depends partly on when you claim. Eligible workers can generally start retirement benefits at 62, but claiming before full retirement age permanently reduces the monthly benefit. Waiting beyond full retirement age can increase it, up to age 70.

Use your official Social Security statement to compare estimated benefits at different claiming ages. Then look at how each option fits your projected expenses. Leaving work at 60 does not require you to claim benefits immediately, and those decisions deserve separate consideration.

Also check how stopping work affects your earnings record. Social Security generally calculates retirement benefits using your highest 35 years of indexed earnings. If you have fewer than 35 years, missing years count as zeros; additional working years may replace lower-earning years. That possibility deserves attention before you give up a salary, particularly if you spent years outside the workforce or earned substantially less earlier in your career.

6. The Pension and Benefits You Would Give Up

A buyout rarely exists in isolation. Your employer may also offer a pension, subsidized retiree coverage, an annual bonus, stock compensation, or continued employer contributions to retirement accounts. Some benefits disappear immediately, while others depend on your age, years of service, or the precise terms of the offer.

Ask for a written comparison of your benefits if you leave now versus if you stay another year or two. If you have a pension, request estimates of your monthly payments under the available commencement options. Check whether another year of service changes your benefit, whether the offer affects eligibility, and whether survivor benefits differ between options.

Pay particular attention to vesting rules and bonuses you would forfeit. A buyout can compensate you for leaving, but the payment might not replace the future value of everything you surrender. Also review any release, noncompete, repayment clause, or deadline in the agreement. Employment terms vary, so consider having an employment attorney review unfamiliar or consequential provisions before signing.

Make the Decision With More Than One Number

An attractive buyout should survive a less exciting exercise: adding up what you receive, what you spend, and what you lose. Compare the after-tax offer against your monthly expenses, healthcare costs, accessible savings, future Social Security benefits, and employer benefits you would surrender. Then test the plan against an uncomfortable possibility, such as unexpected repairs or a longer retirement than you initially planned.

If the figures work without depending on perfect investment returns or immediate Social Security payments, leaving at 60 may offer a worthwhile opportunity. If they do not, negotiating a better package, exploring part-time work, or staying longer could improve the outlook. Nobody needs to spend another decade at a job they dislike simply because a spreadsheet looks intimidating. But signing away a dependable paycheck deserves more than a celebratory lunch and a quick glance at the severance figure.

Would you take an early-retirement buyout if the numbers worked, or would you prefer to keep earning a paycheck a little longer?