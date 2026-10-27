GHD Marks The Launch Of Passenger Flights At Australia's Newest International Airport

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With inaugural passenger flights taking off from Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (WSI), GHD is celebrating its contribution to Australia's newest international gateway, planned to grow to accommodate up 82 million annual passengers by the 2060s.

Since 2012, as both Master Engineer and Technical Advisor, GHD has contributed to the realisation of Australia's first major greenfield international airport in more than 50 years. The work engaged 39 of GHD's 48 service lines and involved more than 1000 employees, bringing together capabilities in transport, aviation, water, energy, environment, sustainability and digital infrastructure.

“This milestone is the culmination of years of work for our team but only the beginning of many millions of passenger journeys,” said Sonia Adams, GHD's Chief Client Officer.

"Western Sydney International Airport is one of the biggest infrastructure projects Australia has seen in a generation. We have been privileged to support the project from the early planning stages through to operations, helping create an asset that will improve connectivity and herald an exciting future for Western Sydney.”

About GHD:

GHD is a leading professional services company operating in the global markets of water, energy and resources, environment, property and buildings, and transportation. Established in 1928 and privately owned by its people, GHD's network of 12,000 professionals is connected across 160 offices located on five continents.

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