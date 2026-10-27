LUXEED Global Media Test Drive Gets Underway In Wuhu

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Media Representatives and Influencers from the UAE, Thailand and Indonesia Experience Intelligent Luxury and Driving Performance

WUHU, China, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the morning of October 20, a key event at the 2026 Chery International User Summit, the LUXEED Global Media Test Drive, got underway. A convoy featuring 15 automotive media representatives and key opinion leaders (KOLs) from the United Arab Emirates, Thailand and Indonesia departed from Chery International Headquarters in Wuhu to begin an in-depth, 185-kilometer driving evaluation.

The test fleet comprised LUXEED's flagship luxury MPV, LLounge, and its high-performance luxury sports model, Stormax. Developed for global markets, both models showcased the brand's design philosophy, with sculpted forms and carefully considered details that create a distinctive interplay of light and shadow.

Following the departure ceremony, the convoy set off from headquarters and joined public roads to begin the 185-kilometer evaluation. The route combined high-speed expressways with winding mountain roads, allowing participating media representatives and KOLs to assess the performance of LLounge and Stormax across a range of driving conditions.

Along the way, participants evaluated LUXEED's Navigate on Autopilot (NOA) system and experienced the ride comfort and handling supported by the combination of Dual-Chamber Air Suspension, Continuous Damping Control (CDC) and Vehicle Motion Control (VMC). These technologies were put to the test across mountain curves and intercity highway stretches.







Eighteen media representatives and KOLs from the three target markets, together with six local‐market staff members, took part in both the test drive and follow‐up roundtable discussions. Media participants widely commented that Stormax delivered better‐than‐expected dynamic performance and offered“very pleasant surprises” behind the wheel. They voiced strong confidence in the model's launch next year and expressed clear anticipation for its market arrival.

After a scheduled rest stop, the convoy continued to Guangde Proving Ground for dynamic performance testing under controlled conditions. Spanning varied road conditions and a professional test circuit, the 185-kilometer drive gave participating media representatives and KOLs the opportunity to experience LUXEED's intelligent technologies, ride comfort and driving performance firsthand. Through their coverage and first-person accounts, they shared these experiences with audiences in their respective markets and beyond.

Media Contact

LUXEED International

Ms. Wu Yi

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