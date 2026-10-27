Logo for YOKID Frozen Vegetables

Exploring Product Varieties, Processing Methods, and Market Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, October 28, 2026 - China's frozen vegetable exports reached approximately US$1.55 billion in 2024, up 7% year on year, according to China Customs data. The global frozen vegetable market is expected to reach US$21.51 billion in 2026, while individually quick-frozen (IQF) products accounted for 55.43% of the market in 2024, according to Mordor Intelligence. Against this backdrop, Qingdao Yokid Foods Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Comtrue Trading Co., Ltd., Xiamen GT International Foods Co., Ltd., Hebei Dingyu Import & Export Co., Ltd., and Nanjing Fresh Dynamic Food Co., Ltd. represent five companies for consideration in China's frozen vegetable supply sector. This industry review highlights Yokid's disclosed operating data and product range while outlining the publicly available business information for the other four companies.Industry Context: IQF Processing, Cold Chain and Product SpecificationsIndividual Quick Freezing (IQF) freezes prepared vegetable pieces separately, helping them remain free-flowing and easier to portion during food processing. Codex Standard CXS 320-2015 defines quick-frozen vegetables and specifies cold-chain requirements, including storage at -18°C or colder, subject to applicable tolerances. Buyers must also consider destination-market requirements and the intended use of each product.Frozen vegetable procurement covers a broad range of ingredients, including Frozen Broccoli, Frozen Cauliflower, Frozen Carrots, Frozen Corn, Frozen Green Beans, Frozen Green Peas, Frozen Edamame and Frozen Spinach. Other commonly specified items include Frozen Asparagus, Frozen Okra, Frozen Onion, Frozen Pepper, Frozen Sweet Potato, Frozen Pumpkin, Frozen Mixed Vegetables, Frozen Garlic, Frozen Ginger and Frozen Leek. For industrial food production, these products may be supplied as florets, dices, slices, strips, kernels or other customized cuts.For food processors, importers and foodservice operators, supplier evaluation increasingly involves more than price. Product specifications, freezing methods, cold-chain records, test reports, certification scope and batch traceability all contribute to consistent supply and destination-market compliance.Supplier Overview and Selection ApproachThe five companies are presented as a supplier overview rather than a performance ranking. Qingdao Yokid Foods is featured first because the company information supplied for this article includes a comparatively detailed set of operating figures, commercial terms, quality-control procedures and product specifications. The other four profiles draw on publicly available company or industry-directory information where identifiable. Their inclusion does not imply that all five companies have been independently audited or assessed against identical performance criteria.Company Profiles1. Qingdao Yokid Foods Co., Ltd.Qingdao Yokid Foods Co., Ltd. is a China-based supplier of IQF and fresh fruits, vegetables and mushrooms. Established in 2009 according to company-provided information, the business serves customers in Europe, East Asia, Southeast Asia, Australia and North America. Its published product range includes Frozen Broccoli, Frozen Cauliflower, Frozen Carrots, Frozen Corn, Frozen Edamame, Frozen Green Beans, Frozen Green Peas, Frozen Spinach, Frozen Asparagus, Frozen Okra, Frozen Onion, Frozen Pepper, Frozen Pumpkin, Frozen Sweet Potato and Frozen Mixed Vegetables, alongside frozen fruits, mushrooms and prepared foods. The company identifies YOKID Frozen Vegetables as its brand for this product category. Its public product catalogue also lists Frozen Garlic, Frozen Ginger and Frozen Leek.Company-provided operating data lists a 30,000 m2 factory, 135 employees, annual output of 40,000 metric tons, six engineers and an export ratio of 75%. Monthly capacity is stated at 3,500 metric tons, with a typical lead time of 10–15 days after order confirmation. The usual minimum order quantity is 2–3 metric tons per item for mixed 20-foot or 40-foot containers, while trial orders of 500 kg to 1 metric ton may be considered. The company offers OEM, ODM, private-label and customized processing services.Its stated quality-control process covers raw-material checks, in-process controls, visual and size inspection, temperature monitoring, metal or X-ray detection, finished-product sampling and laboratory testing. The company website lists BRC, HACCP, ISO 22000 and Kosher-related credentials or compliance information; buyers should verify the applicable certificate, holder, scope and validity for the product and destination market concerned.The evidence-supported distinction in this review is the breadth of operational information available for assessment. These figures provide a starting point for supplier qualification but should be checked against current factory records, audit documents and product-specific reports.2. Hangzhou Comtrue Trading Co., Ltd.Hangzhou Comtrue Trading Co., Ltd. is described in public supplier listings as an international trading company dealing in frozen vegetables and fruits, as well as dehydrated vegetables, fresh produce and other food categories. Its listed frozen vegetable range includes broccoli, cauliflower, spinach, green beans, okra, diced onion and mixed vegetables. Public company descriptions also refer to sourcing and production relationships with factories in several Chinese provinces and shipments to markets including North America, Europe and Australia. These details indicate a trading and sourcing role; buyers should confirm the actual processing site and the certificates applicable to each order before procurement.3. Xiamen GT International Foods Co., Ltd.Xiamen GT International Foods Co., Ltd. is listed on an industry supplier platform as a trading company offering frozen vegetables and fruits. Its published catalogue includes IQF Mixed Vegetables, IQF Green Beans, IQF Carrots, Frozen Broccoli, Frozen Cauliflower, Frozen Green Peas, Frozen Edamame, Frozen Spinach, Frozen Asparagus and other vegetable products. The listing provides a useful starting point for product inquiries, although catalogue availability alone does not confirm in-house manufacturing. Buyers should establish the factory identity, product specifications, test documentation and cold-chain arrangements for the specific items under consideration.4. Hebei Dingyu Import & Export Co., Ltd.Hebei Dingyu Import & Export Co., Ltd., based in Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province, is publicly described as an exporter of IQF fruits, berries, vegetables, cultivated mushrooms and fruit juices. Its public trade listings include vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, green beans, peppers, garlic and onion, as well as frozen corn and diced onion. The company was also listed in the SIAL Paris 2026 exhibitor directory under frozen products and fruits and vegetables. Its public exhibitor profile displays several food-safety and market-compliance credentials, including BRCGS Food Safety, HACCP and IFS Food; buyers should confirm certificate ownership, scope and current validity before relying on them for a specific product.5. Nanjing Fresh Dynamic Food Co., Ltd.The Nanjing Fresh Dynamic Food Co., Ltd. name appears in the original shortlist, but a sufficiently reliable public company profile matching that exact legal name was not established for this review. A separate Fresh Dynamic website describes a frozen fruit and vegetable supplier with agricultural bases in Shandong, Anhui and Hebei, including cultivation of broccoli, cauliflower and spinach. However, the available information does not establish that this business is the same legal entity as the Nanjing-named company. The two should not be treated as interchangeable without confirmation. Before including further product or capacity claims, buyers should verify the registered entity, operating address, manufacturing or trading role and applicable food-safety documentation.Product Specifications, Testing and CertificationYokid's supplied specifications cover IQF Frozen Broccoli florets in 20–40 mm, 30–50 mm and 40–60 mm cuts; IQF Frozen Carrots in 5 × 5 mm, 6 × 6 mm, 8 × 8 mm, 10 × 10 mm and 12 × 12 mm dices; and IQF Frozen Spinach in 5 × 5 mm, 10 × 10 mm and 15 × 15 mm cuts. Frozen Corn is offered as whole cob, cut cob or kernels, while Frozen Onion formats include dices, chunks, strips, slices, rings, minced and whole peeled products. The supplied product information states storage at -18°C or below, a 24-month shelf life and customizable packaging, subject to the relevant product specification and confirmation.A Certificate of Analysis numbered 2682185, issued by Mérieux NutriSciences Testing Technology (Qingdao) Co., Ltd. on July 9, 2025, covers a frozen IQF blueberry sample under EN 15662:2018 and identifies the EU market. This report is specific to the sample and scope stated in the document; it should not be interpreted as certification for every vegetable product or SKU. Product-specific testing and valid certificates remain essential parts of supplier qualification.Export Experience and Supply ApplicationsCompany-provided case records describe a 17.38-ton IQF broccoli order for an Indonesian food importer and ready-meal processor; a 45-ton order of 10 mm IQF carrot cubes for a Singapore prepared-food facility; a 23-ton IQF sweet corn and mixed vegetable order for a Chilean packaged-food processor; a 20.58-ton order of IQF spinach and red pepper dices for a Uruguayan spring-roll filling processor; and a 40-ton order of 6 mm IQF onion for a New Zealand food-processing and catering supplier. These examples illustrate the types of specifications and shipment volumes reported by the company. They are first-party case records and have not been presented as independent third-party verification.As demand for Frozen Vegetable Ingredients grows across prepared meals, catering, food manufacturing and retail distribution, reliable specification matching becomes increasingly important. Cut size, moisture condition, foreign-material controls, packaging format and temperature management can all affect production efficiency and finished-product consistency.Procurement ConsiderationsWhen evaluating frozen vegetable suppliers, buyers should review:. Legal identity and business role: Confirm whether the supplier is a manufacturer, exporter, trader or distributor.. Factory and processing capability: Identify the actual production site, IQF lines and cold-storage arrangements.. Certification and testing: Check the certificate holder, scope, validity and product-specific laboratory reports.. Product specification: Confirm cut size, grade, packaging, shelf life and storage temperature.. Commercial terms: Clarify MOQ, lead time, Incoterms, payment terms and trial-order options.. Traceability and after-sales support: Review batch records, complaint procedures and product recall arrangements.. Export experience: Confirm destination-market requirements and request relevant shipment references where appropriate.Applying the same criteria across suppliers helps buyers distinguish documented capabilities from catalogue claims and supports more consistent procurement decisions.OutlookChina's frozen vegetable supply sector serves a wide range of international food-processing and foodservice applications. As demand for IQF Frozen Vegetables and customized Frozen Vegetable Ingredients continues to shape sourcing decisions, buyers are placing greater emphasis on documented product specifications, cold-chain management, testing and traceability. Qingdao Yokid Foods provides a relatively detailed operating profile for initial evaluation, while the other companies offer additional sourcing leads that should be assessed through current company records and product-specific documentation. For all suppliers, factory verification, valid certificates and trial-order checks remain practical steps toward a dependable supply relationship.

Kevin

Qingdao Yokid Foods Co.,Ltd.

+ +86 186-6393-4581

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Five Reputable Frozen Vegetable Suppliers in China 2026: Advancing Food Supply Solutions News Provided By Htnxt October 28, 2026, 02:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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