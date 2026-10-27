UAE Honours Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar For Courage During In-Flight Emergency

MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, Oct 28 (IANS) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has honoured Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar and the flydubai crew for their courage and professionalism during a cockpit incident on September 30, when the seriously injured captain managed to open the cockpit door, enabling crew members and passengers to intervene and help avert a potential tragedy.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferred the First Class Order of Zayed II on the crew members involved in the incident. The honour recognises their bravery and efforts to protect passengers and ensure the safety of the aircraft during the emergency.

The recognition comes amid widespread international appreciation for Machchhar, whose actions have drawn praise from leaders in India, the UAE, Israel and the United States.

Israel has also announced a civilian bravery award for the Indian captain in recognition of his courage, which will be presented after he recovers from his injuries.

The honours were presented by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also received the crew members on Tuesday and recognised their contribution during the emergency.

The UAE leadership commended the crew's courage, professionalism and commitment to protecting passengers and securing the aircraft under difficult circumstances. It reiterated that ensuring the safety and security of people remains a key priority for the country.

The crew members, in turn, expressed their gratitude to the UAE President for the recognition and said they were proud to receive the honour.

The award acknowledges the role they played in responding to the incident and helping prevent the situation from escalating into a potentially serious tragedy.

Earlier on October 3, Sheikh Hamdan had visited Captain Machchhar while he was undergoing treatment for injuries sustained during the incident. During the visit, the Crown Prince praised the Indian pilot for his courage, composure and sense of responsibility in the face of a difficult emergency.

Sheikh Hamdan said Machchhar had demonstrated the highest levels of bravery and concern for human life, highlighting the captain's actions as an example of courage and dedication to the safety of others.

"From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise," Sheikh Hamdan said in a social media post.

He further expressed the UAE's pride in having Machchhar as part of its team and national story, describing the country's values as being rooted in compassion, peace and respect for human life.

The Crown Prince said the UAE was proud to count the Indian captain among those associated with the country, adding that it was "a nation of compassion... a nation of peace... and a nation of life".

The visit followed the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority's commendation of Machchhar, the flight crew and the passengers who helped bring the cockpit incident under control.