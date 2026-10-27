Kashi Urban Ropeway Trial Runs Begin As Rooftop Art Project Progresses

Varanasi Advances First Urban Ropeway Project

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): The second phase of the trial runs for Kashi's urban transport ropeway are underway as work on the project progresses rapidly. The ropeway, being developed in Varanasi, is set to be the world's third and India's first urban transport ropeway.

Earlier, the Varanasi Municipal Corporation had announced the Kashi Terrace Artwork Project, an urban beautification initiative aimed at transforming rooftops of selected buildings along the ropeway corridor into cultural canvases. Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal had told ANI that paintings would showcase Kashi's tourism, cultural identity, cuisine and handicrafts, offering residents, pilgrims and tourists a glimpse of the city's heritage as they pass through the ropeway stations.

Enhancing the Commuter Experience

“As part of this effort, paintings are being created on rooftops along the ropeway corridor, whose construction is almost complete and services are expected to begin soon. The paintings will showcase Kashi's tourism, cultural identity, cuisine and handicrafts, offering residents, pilgrims and tourists a glimpse of the city as they pass through the ropeway stations," Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal told ANI.

The initiative will cover a sprawling surface area of 11,120.34 square meters, Nagpal stated. Highlighting the elements bound to captivate travellers along transit routes, the Varanasi Municipal Corporation stated,“The sight of strong tea, golki kachori, rabri lassi and Banarasi paan on the rooftops of Varanasi's ropeway route will thrill the tourists.”

Connecting Culture and Modernity

Highlighting how the cityscape will interact with visitors from above, the Corporation said that "as you view the city from the sky, it won't just be the locals standing below who greet you; the rooftops with their colorful palettes and vibrant spirit will offer a warm welcome. The Banaras Municipal Corporation is bringing this vision to life.”

Elaborating on the broader intent to secure the city's identity while driving modern engagement, Himanshu Nagpal, Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, added, The objective is to connect people with tourism and culture while preserving the city's identity. According to the Varanasi Municipal Corporation, the terrace artwork project will showcase iconic elements of the city, including the Ganga ghats, aquatic life, the Ganges' signature dolphins, Banaras's famous tea, kachoris, paan, and even rickshaws. (ANI)

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