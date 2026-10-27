Munmun Dutta Recalls Sydney Modelling Days In 2006 & Shooting With Pooja Bhatt In Goa

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actress Munmun Dutta has taken a trip down memory lane and shared a series of throwback pictures from her modelling days.

The actress recalled her first international trip to Sydney, Australia, for a brand campaign in 2006 and also her few other moments before she made it big in the entertainment world.

Munmun, who is best known for playing Babita Iyer in the popular television sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', shared the photographs on her social media account and revisited some of her experiences from the early years of her career.

Sharing a picture of herself posing near the Sydney Harbour Bridge, the actress revealed that she had bought a Kodak camera with her savings and was looking back at some of her old memories.

“Clicked on one of those Kodak cameras that I bought from my savings. Revisiting some of those old memories,” she wrote.

Recalling her first international trip, she added,“Circa 2006 - a picture from good old modelling days. Went to Sydney for a brand campaign. My first ever international travel and I was super excited.”

In another picture, Munmun was seen wrapped in a mustard-yellow blanket. Recalling her Sydney visit, she wrote,“From Sydney again. I remember how scorching the sun in Bondi beach was. And it was summer in Australia. But I don't remember why was I under a blanket here. Maybe it rained and it was cold.”

The actress also shared pictures from her time in Sydney, including one in which she posed with a koala. She captioned another picture,“Sydney again. In the middle of shoots.”

Moving on to memories from 2005, Munmun shared pictures from the sets of 'Pooja's Holiday', where she was shooting in Goa.

She shared a picture hugging Pooja Bhatt and wrote,“From the set of Pooja's Holiday in Goa. This was definitely from one of the many dinners we all had together post shoot.”

The actress also shared a picture with veteran filmmaker D. Ramanaidu, recalling her experience of shooting her first Telugu film song.

She wrote that she had travelled from Goa to Hyderabad and felt nervous as a newcomer unfamiliar with the language and the people on the set.

“From Goa straight to Hyderabad. How nerve wracking it all was for me. A complete novice. New to the language, new on a set with people I didn't know,” she wrote.

Munmun also revisited memories from 2006 or 2007, when she shot a music video with Punjabi singers Malkit Singh and Jassie Sidhu. Recalling the experience, she wrote,“2006 or 2007. On set of one of my favourite music videos I shot with Malkit Singh and Jassie Sidhu. One of the nicest humans was Malkit ji to who I couldn't stop raving because

'Gur Naal Ishq Mitha' was such a cult hit of our generation.”

The actress then also shared a childhood photograph of herself, joking about the unusual eyebrows drawn on it with a sketch pen.

“MINI me Also, I have no idea who drew those weird eyebrows on my picture with a sketch pen. I guess the photographer uncle from those old photo studios,” she wrote.

On the professional front, Munmun began her television career with 'Hum Sab Baraati' in 2004 and went on to appear in films such as 'Mumbai Xpress' and 'Holiday'.

She became a household name with her portrayal of Babita Iyer in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', which premiered in 2008.

–IANS

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