Panama Presses US On Latin American UN Chief

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 28 (IANS) Panama has pressed the United States to support the principle of regional rotation in selecting the next United Nations secretary-general, arguing that the position should go to a candidate from Latin America or the Caribbean when António Guterres completes his term at the end of the year.

Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino raised the issue during a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday, according to statements issued by both governments.

The two leaders agreed on the need for broad international consensus in choosing the next UN chief, Panama's Foreign Ministry said.

Mulino emphasised that Latin American and Caribbean countries wanted the selection process to respect the unwritten practice of rotating the organisation's top leadership among geographical regions.

He argued that the region should have the opportunity to hold the position this time.

The US State Department confirmed that Rubio and Mulino discussed the secretary-general election but did not disclose Washington's position on the regional rotation proposal.

The discussion comes as UN member states prepare to choose a successor to Guterres, whose second five-year term ends on December 31.

Panama's Foreign Ministry said the leaders recognised the importance of reaching broad agreement on a candidate capable of leading the international organisation.

Mulino specifically raised the aspirations of Latin America and the Caribbean, which have sought greater representation in senior international positions.

Neither government announced an endorsement or a joint position on any candidate.

The conversation also focused on Panama's recovery from the October 9 earthquake.

Rubio reaffirmed Washington's commitment to supporting Panama during reconstruction, according to the State Department.

The department said American assistance had reached affected communities within 24 hours of the earthquake.

The support included food, water, communications equipment, logistical assistance and urban search-and-rescue teams.

Mulino thanked the United States for its humanitarian assistance and the deployment of personnel to assess structural damage.

Panama's Foreign Ministry said the American response had provided important support for continuing reconstruction efforts.

Panama said the conversation covered the state of democracy in the region, although neither government provided details of specific concerns or initiatives.

The State Department described the call as reaffirming the strengthening partnership between Washington and Panama.

The discussion brought together two significant diplomatic issues: cooperation following a natural disaster and the selection of the next leader of the United Nations.