Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Rain Alert For October 2930 As Strong Winds Sweep NCR

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR is likely to see a shift in weather as clouds gather over the capital. The IMD has forecast rain, thunderstorms and winds of 30–40 kmph on October 29 and 30, with air quality also in focus

Delhi-NCR is expected to experience changing weather conditions over the next few days, with partly cloudy skies giving way to possible rain and thunderstorms. The forecast for October 29 and 30 points to gusty winds, lightning and a possible dip in daytime temperatures.

Delhi-NCR Weather Today: Sunshine and Clouds to Continue

Delhi and its adjoining areas are likely to witness a mix of sunshine and cloud cover on Wednesday, October 28. Although widespread rainfall is not expected to dominate the day, the weather could change as the week progresses.

According to the forecast, cloud cover is likely to increase ahead of a spell of unsettled weather. Residents of Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad should also keep an eye on local updates, as conditions may vary across the National Capital Region.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is forecast to remain around 29–31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could settle between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD outlook cited in recent reports.

The weather is expected to become more active on Thursday, October 29, and Friday, October 30. Thunderstorms, lightning and light rainfall are possible across parts of Delhi-NCR, accompanied by strong surface winds.

Wind speeds could reach 30–40 kmph during the anticipated weather activity. Rain may occur at different times across the region, with some areas experiencing brief showers while others remain largely dry.

The changing conditions could affect daily commutes, outdoor plans and road traffic. Commuters should remain alert to sudden showers and gusty winds, particularly during periods of thunderstorm activity.

The forecast comes as a western disturbance and weather systems associated with Cyclone Arnab influence conditions across parts of northern India. However, the expected rainfall in Delhi-NCR should not be confused with the more intense weather forecast for areas closer to the cyclone's path

Air quality remains an important concern as Delhi approaches the late-October pollution season. The expected rain and stronger winds could help disperse some pollutants, potentially providing temporary relief to residents.

However, rainfall does not guarantee a substantial or lasting improvement in air quality. The impact will depend on the intensity of showers, wind direction, atmospheric conditions and ongoing emissions from vehicles, construction and other sources.

Residents should check the latest readings from official air-quality monitoring platforms before making decisions based on pollution levels. Those sensitive to poor air quality should continue following appropriate precautions, even if rain arrives as forecast.

With weather conditions expected to change on October 29 and 30, both the IMD forecast and the latest Delhi AQI readings will be important indicators to watch.