Fatal Kochi Accident Involves Minor Son Of An Additional District Judge

Investigation into Fatal Kochi Road Accident

Kochi (Keralam) [India], October 28 (ANI): The District Crime Branch (DCB) on late Tuesday night conducted an evidence collection raid as part of the investigation into a road accident in Cheranalloor in Kochi involving a car allegedly driven by the 17-year-old son of an Additional District Judge, which claimed the life of a 55-year-old scooter rider. The deceased, identified as Jayabalakrishnan, a native of Manjali, was killed after a luxury car allegedly rammed into his scooter from behind early in the morning. The car is registered in the name of the teenager's father, who is an Additional District Judge.

Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar said the police initially registered a case under the provision relating to death caused by negligence, based on the initial First Information Statement (FIS). However, the case was subsequently altered to Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to culpable homicide, after evidence emerged indicating that the vehicle was overspeeding. "Yesterday, early in the morning, the police received information about an accident. A police team immediately rushed to the spot, and the victim was shifted to the hospital. Unfortunately, the person later died," the Commissioner told reporters.

Legal Proceedings and Juvenile Justice

"Initially, a case was registered under the section relating to death caused by negligence, based on the initial First Information Statement (FIS). However, during the investigation, evidence emerged indicating that the vehicle was overspeeding. Since the accused was a juvenile, the section was subsequently altered to Section 105 for culpable homicide. Initially, this evidence was not available," he added.

Mahesh Kumar said the police followed the prescribed procedures under the Juvenile Justice rules and produced the juvenile before the concerned Juvenile Justice Board. He further said that the Motor Vehicles Act provides for action against the guardian or registered owner of a vehicle when an accident is caused by a juvenile. In this case, the teenager's father is also the registered owner of the car, and the relevant provisions of the Act have been invoked.

"The section was altered, and, following the Juvenile Justice rules, the juvenile was produced before the concerned Juvenile Justice Board, and the prescribed procedures were followed. Moreover, the Motor Vehicles Act provides that when an accident is caused by a juvenile, the guardian or the registered owner (RC owner) may be held responsible. In this case, the father is also the registered owner of the vehicle. Accordingly, the relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act have been invoked. Certain procedures must be followed because the registered owner is a judge, and we are following those procedures to take further action," the Commissioner said.

Public Response and Ongoing Investigation

Expressing support for the deceased's family, he said, "This is an emotional moment. We fully support the family, as they have lost their breadwinner, who was working late at night when the accident occurred. We will take all necessary action to ensure that those responsible and found culpable are brought to justice, in accordance with the existing norms."

Meanwhile, BJP and CPI(M) workers staged a protest outside Cheranalloor Police Station on Tuesday, demanding action against the father of the 17-year-old boy in connection with the accident. The deceased's daughter, Bhadrakeerthi, said senior police officials, including the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), had visited their residence and recorded their statements. "Yesterday (Monday) afternoon the ADGP and higher officials came to my home and took statements from us. We came to know that four police personnel were suspended, but we do not know the reason. After getting the order, I will check the reason," she told ANI.

According to the preliminary police report, the teenager was not under the influence of alcohol. His blood samples were collected for further analysis. The teenager was taken into police custody following the incident. The investigation is underway, with the District Crime Branch collecting evidence and the police proceeding with further action in accordance with the prescribed legal procedures. (ANI)

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