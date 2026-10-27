Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul Raises Concerns Over Justice Verma Inquiry

Justice Kaul Critiques Probe Into Justice Verma Cash Controversy

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Former Supreme Court Judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Justice Yashwant Verma. The case pertains to the recovery of unaccounted and partially burnt cash from the official residence of Justice Verma, then a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court, on August 12, 2025. Following an internal inquiry, former Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna forwarded a recommendation to the President of India and the Prime Minister to initiate the procedure for his removal. Justice Yashwant Varma had resigned on April 10 but a three-member inquiry committee constituted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had indicted him on the issue. The Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is to consult different political parties before making a pronouncement on the issue in Parliament's next session. The committee's report was tabled in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session on Aug 12 but there was no discussion due to a stand-off between the treasury and opposition benches over various issues.

Justice Kaul Questions Investigation Procedures

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, however, believes that the process of investigation into the allegations surrounding Justice Varma was not proper. Speaking to ANI, Justice Kaul said, "...I felt the investigation was improper because somebody would have found out at least the cause of the fire." "That case is something which has troubled me a lot because it came from a person from a very good legal background. No complaints in Allahabad. No complaints in Delhi ever...I felt the investigation was improper because somebody would have found out at least the cause of the fire...The room was built a few years ago. It's not the oldest thing. There were too many questions, too many ifs and buts in it...Yes, money has been found. So there is something that needs to be found out. But that person got damned, I think completely," he added.

Impeachment Motion Details

Last year, a total of 145 Lok Sabha members signed the impeachment motion against Justice Verma under Articles 124, 217 and 218 of the Constitution. Members of Parliament from various parties, including the Congress, TDP, JDU, JD(S), Jana Sena Party, AGP, Shiv Sena (Shinde), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), SKP and CPI(M), signed the memorandum. (ANI)

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