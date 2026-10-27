Postoperative Pain Clinical Trial Pipeline: Delveinsight Highlights Major Advances, Transformative Therapies, And 40+ Leading Players Wheeling The Therapeutics Landscape
(Albany, US) On October 27, 2026- DelveInsight's“ Postoperative Pain Pipeline Insight, 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 40+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in the postoperative pain pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
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Key Takeaways from Postoperative Pain Pipeline Report
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On October 20, 2026 – Grünenthal Group announced that the first patient had been enrolled in its Phase II clinical trial of an investigational nociceptin receptor (NOP) agonist, KF7040-21, for moderate-to-severe acute postoperative pain following bunionectomy surgery. The randomized trial will evaluate the drug's safety, tolerability, and efficacy, with results anticipated in early 2028.
On October 19, 2026, TLC BioSciences Corp. announced positive topline results from its pivotal Phase III trial of TLC590, an investigational extended-release formulation of ropivacaine, for postsurgical pain following bunionectomy. The study met its primary endpoint, showing significant pain reduction through 72 hours compared with placebo. TLC590 also reduced rescue opioid consumption and demonstrated superior results versus liposomal bupivacaine on key pain and opioid-use measures.
DelveInsight's Postoperative Pain pipeline report depicts a robust space with 40+ active players working to develop 50+ pipeline therapies for Postoperative Pain treatment.
The leading Postoperative Pain companies include Ensysce Biosciences, Nevakar, Sustained Therapeutics, Concentric Analgesics, G2GBIO, LipoCure, Bexson Biomedical, Allay Therapeutics and others.
Promising Postoperative Pain Therapies include INSB-200, BB-106, ATX-201, ST-2427, LC-400, FX 301, NVK-009, HR021618, CA-008, OCS-01, HSK21542, VVZ-149, and others.
Discover groundbreaking developments in Postoperative Pain Therapies! @ Postoperative Pain Ongoing Clinical Trials Assessment
Postoperative Pain Overview
Postoperative pain is a complex physiological and psychological response to surgery, typically resulting from tissue damage, inflammation, and the body's stress response. Effective management of postoperative pain is crucial for recovery, as uncontrolled pain can hinder healing, increase the risk of complications, delay recovery, and lead to chronic pain if not managed appropriately. The pain differs in quality and location from pain experienced prior to surgery, and is usually associated with iatrogenic neuropathic pain caused by surgical injury to a major peripheral nerve. Acute pain occurs immediately after surgery and lasts for days to weeks due to tissue injury and inflammation. Chronic post-surgical pain (CPSP) persists for over three months, affecting 10-50% of patients depending on surgery type and risk factors. Neuropathic pain results from nerve damage during surgery, causing burning, tingling, or shooting sensations.
Postoperative Pain Emerging Drugs Profile
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PF614: Ensysce Biosciences
PF614 is an oxycodone-based pain medication that has been chemically modified to be inactive until swallowed where it uses one's own digestive enzymes to activate and release oxycodone to fight pain. Oxycodone has been used for many years to help manage pain severe enough to require an opioid when other pain treatments do not treat pain well enough or you cannot tolerate them. The Ensysce TAAP chemical modification delivers pain-relieving medication in a similar manner as OxyContin but with a number of advantages. The pain relief from PF614 should last about 12 hours per dose and you can take it with or without food. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Postoperative Pain as per the company pipeline.
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ATX101: Allay Therapeutics
ATX101 is a novel investigational configuration of an approved, well-characterized, validated intracellular sodium ion channel blocker, bupivacaine, and a biopolymer that has been designed to provide weeks of pain relief following total knee arthroplasty (TKA, or replacement), a common orthopedic surgery. ATX101 has a high density of drug within its small footprint to allow for ultra-sustained analgesia. It is placed in minutes at the end of standard surgery to deliver its analgesic effect over weeks before eventually dissolving into water and carbon dioxide. The simple procedure does not require specialized training and is intended to replace the existing complex mix of analgesic products used for shorter-term pain management in the post-surgical setting. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Postoperative Pain.
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LC-400: LipoCure
LC-400 is an Ultra-Long-Acting Local Anesthetic (ULALA) developed by LipoCure, designed to provide extended post-operative pain relief with a single administration. It consists of a multi-vesicular liposome hydrogel formulation loaded with bupivacaine, enabling a slow and controlled drug release for prolonged analgesic effects while improving safety and efficacy. By maintaining sustained bupivacaine levels at the target site, LC-400 minimizes the need for additional analgesics like NSAIDs or opioids, reducing associated side effects. Phase I clinical studies have shown promising results, and the drug is advancing to Phase II trials.
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GB-6002: G2GBIO
G2GBIO's GB-6002 is an extended-release injectable formulation utilizing ropivacaine, designed for direct administration at the surgical site. This approach reduces systemic drug exposure compared to conventional administration methods, thereby minimizing side effects while aiming to provide pain relief for more than three days with a single dose. The company has completed a clinical pharmacology study domestically, confirming favorable pharmacokinetic results, safety, and tolerability. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Postoperative Pain.
Uncover critical updates on therapeutic innovations and their potential impact on Postoperative Pain patients @ Postoperative Pain Unmet Needs
Postoperative Pain Companies
Ensysce Biosciences, Nevakar, Sustained Therapeutics, Concentric Analgesics, G2GBIO, LipoCure, Bexson Biomedical, Allay Therapeutics and others.
Postoperative Pain pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
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Oral
Intravenous
Subcutaneous
Parenteral
Topical
Postoperative Pain Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
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Recombinant fusion proteins
Small molecule
Monoclonal antibody
Peptide
Polymer
Gene therapy
The Postoperative Pain Pipeline Report Provides Insights into
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The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Postoperative Pain with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Postoperative Pain Treatment.
Postoperative Pain Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
Postoperative Pain Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Postoperative Pain market
Transform your understanding of the Postoperative Pain Pipeline! @ Postoperative Pain Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives
Scope of the Postoperative Pain Pipeline Report
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Coverage- Global
Postoperative Pain Companies- Ensysce Biosciences, Nevakar, Sustained Therapeutics, Concentric Analgesics, G2GBIO, LipoCure, Bexson Biomedical, Allay Therapeutics and others.
Postoperative Pain Therapies- INSB-200, BB-106, ATX-201, ST-2427, LC-400, FX 301, NVK-009, HR021618, CA-008, OCS-01, HSK21542, VVZ-149, and others.
Postoperative Pain Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
Postoperative Pain Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
Access the Full Postoperative Pain Pipeline Analysis Today! @ Postoperative Pain Drugs and Companies
Table of contentsIntroduction Executive Summary Postoperative Pain: Overview Pipeline Therapeutics Therapeutics Assessment Postoperative Pain– DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective Late Stage Products (Phase III) PF614: Ensysce Biosciences Mid Stage Products (Phase II) ATX101: Allay Therapeutics Early Stage Products (Phase I GB-6002: G2GBIO Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products Inactive Products Postoperative Pain Key Companies Postoperative Pain Key Products Postoperative Pain Unmet Needs Postoperative Pain Market Drivers and Barriers Postoperative Pain Future Perspectives and Conclusion Postoperative Pain Analyst Views Postoperative Pain Key Companies Appendix
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