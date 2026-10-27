Oral Mucositis Clinical Trial Pipeline: Delveinsight Highlights Major Advances, Transformative Therapies, And 10+ Leading Players Wheeling The Therapeutics Landscape

MENAFN - GetNews) The Oral Mucositis clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 10+ pipeline drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On October 27, 2026- DelveInsight's “Oral Mucositis Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in the Oral Mucositis pipeline landscape. It covers the Oral Mucositis pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Oral Mucositis pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Curious about the latest updates in the Oral Mucositis Pipeline? @

Key Takeaways from the Oral Mucositis Pipeline Report



On October 13, 2026 – OncoZenge AB reported an update to its Phase III BEAM-Pain clinical trial of BupiZenge, an investigational bupivacaine-based lozenge designed to relieve oral pain associated with cancer treatment-induced oral mucositis. The trial registry reported that a site at the University Medical Center Freiburg in Germany had begun recruiting participants. The study compares BupiZenge with viscous lidocaine in patients with head and neck cancer experiencing oral mucositis-related pain.

On September 29, 2026 – Researchers at Sichuan University and collaborating institutions published a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase II study in Nature Communications evaluating Limosilactobacillus reuteri probiotic lozenges in patients receiving radiotherapy for head and neck cancer. Severe oral mucositis occurred in 37.5% of participants receiving the probiotic compared with 61.3% receiving placebo. The findings suggest that probiotic supplementation may help reduce the incidence and duration of severe oral mucositis

DelveInsight's Oral Mucositis Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 10+ active players working to develop 10+ pipeline therapies for Oral Mucositis treatment.

The leading Oral Mucositis Companies include Galera Therapeutics, Soligenix, Izun Pharma, MitoImmune Therapeutics, Tosk, Cellix Bio, Enzychem Lifesciences, Monopar Therapeutics and others. Promising Oral Mucositis Therapies include RRx-001, Dentoxol, GC4419 90mg, Melatonin oral gel 3%, Celecoxib, IZN-6N4, SGX942, and others.

Want to know which companies are leading innovation in Oral Mucositis? Dive into the full pipeline insights @ Oral Mucositis Clinical Trials Assessment

The Oral Mucositis Pipeline Report provides a disease overview, pipeline scenario, and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Oral Mucositis Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Oral Mucositis.

Oral Mucositis Overview

Mucositis occurs when cancer treatments break down the rapidly divided epithelial cells lining the gastro-intestinal tract (which goes from the mouth to the anus), leaving the mucosal tissue open to ulceration and infection. Mucosal tissue, also known as mucosa or the mucous membrane, lines all body passages that communicate with the air, such as the respiratory and alimentary tracts, and have cells and associated glands that secrete mucus. The part of this lining that covers the mouth, called the oral mucosa, is one of the most sensitive parts of the body and is particularly vulnerable to chemotherapy and radiation. The oral cavity is the most common location for mucositis. Oral mucositis is probably the most common, debilitating complication of cancer treatments, particularly chemotherapy and radiation. It can lead to several problems, including pain, nutritional problems as a result of inability to eat, and increased risk of infection due to open sores in the mucosa. It has a significant effect on the patient's quality of life and can be dose-limiting (i.e., requiring a reduction in subsequent chemotherapy doses).

Oral Mucositis Emerging Drugs

GC4419: Galera Therapeutics

GC4419, also known as avasopasem manganese, has successfully completed two clinical trials in which it was evaluated for reduction of severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer undergoing radiation therapy and also receiving cisplatin, a chemotherapy drug. The drug is currently in phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Oral Mucositis.

SGX942: Soligenix

SGX942 is unique in its mechanism addressing the underlying innate immune dysfunction that contributes to the severity and duration of mucositis. Administered twice weekly by a brief 4-minute IV infusion during chemoradiation treatment while patients are otherwise present at their clinician's office or hospital, SGX942 may be a clinically convenient and safe approach to mitigating oral mucositis. Company's pivotal Phase 3 clinical study (“DOM-INNATE”) for oral mucositis in head and neck cancer patients has completed enrollment.

If you're tracking ongoing Oral Mucositis Clinical trials, this press release is a must-read @ Oral Mucositis Treatment Drugs

The Oral Mucositis Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Oral Mucositis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Oral Mucositis Treatment.

Oral Mucositis Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Oral Mucositis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Oral Mucositis market.

Oral Mucositis Companies

Galera Therapeutics, Soligenix, Izun Pharma, MitoImmune Therapeutics, Tosk, Cellix Bio, Enzychem Lifesciences, Monopar Therapeutics and others.

Oral Mucositis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Topical. Molecule Type

Oral Mucositis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy Product Type

From emerging drug candidates to competitive intelligence, the Oral Mucositis Pipeline Report covers it all @ Oral Mucositis Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Oral Mucositis Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Oral Mucositis Companies- Galera Therapeutics, Soligenix, Izun Pharma, MitoImmune Therapeutics, Tosk, Cellix Bio, Enzychem Lifesciences, Monopar Therapeutics and others.

Oral Mucositis Therapies- RRx-001, Dentoxol, GC4419 90mg, Melatonin oral gel 3%, Celecoxib, IZN-6N4, SGX942 and others.

Oral Mucositis Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Oral Mucositis Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discover what's next for the Oral Mucositis treatment landscape in this detailed analysis @ Oral Mucositis Emerging Drugs and Major Players

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryOral Mucositis: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentOral Mucositis – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)SGX942: SoligenixDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)MIT-001: MitoImmune TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsOral Mucositis Key CompaniesOral Mucositis Key ProductsOral Mucositis Unmet NeedsOral Mucositis Market Drivers and BarriersOral Mucositis Future Perspectives and ConclusionOral Mucositis Analyst ViewsOral Mucositis Key CompaniesAppendix

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