Epidermolysis Bullosa Clinical Trial Pipeline: Delveinsight Highlights Major Advances, Transformative Therapies, And 18+ Leading Players Wheeling The Therapeutics Landscape

MENAFN - GetNews) The Epidermolysis Bullosa clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 18+ pipeline drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On October 27, 2026, DelveInsight's “Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Insight, 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 18+ companies and 22+ pipeline drugs in the Epidermolysis Bullosa pipeline landscape. It covers the Epidermolysis Bullosa pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Epidermolysis Bullosa pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

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Key Takeaways from the Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Report



On October 22, 2026, Paradigm Therapeutics Inc. announced that the first patient had been enrolled in its Phase III SD-007 clinical trial evaluating SD-101 (Zorblesia), an investigational topical cream for chronic wounds and skin lesions associated with epidermolysis bullosa. The study will evaluate the treatment in patients with EB simplex, recessive dystrophic EB, and junctional EB, focusing on wound closure, affected skin surface area, and itching. Approximately 80 pediatric patients are planned for enrollment across 14 countries.

On October 18, 2026 – TWi Biotechnology announced primary efficacy results from its pivotal Phase II/III EBShield trial of AC-203 for epidermolysis bullosa simplex (EBS). Although the trial did not meet its primary endpoint of achieving a statistically significant improvement in treatment success versus placebo, AC-203 demonstrated statistically significant improvements in pain and itching, two important symptoms affecting patients' quality of life. The treatment was generally well tolerated, and the company plans to discuss the next development steps with the FDA and EMA in 2027

DelveInsight's Epidermolysis Bullosa pipeline report depicts a robust space with 18+ active players working to develop 22+ pipeline therapies for Epidermolysis Bullosa treatment.

The leading Epidermolysis Bullosa Companies such as BioMendics, InMed Pharmaceuticals, Castle Creek Biosciences, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Aegle Therapeutics, Xinnate, TWi Biotechnology, Inc., and Tay Therapeutics and others. Promising Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Therapies such as diacerein 1% ointment, allo-APZ2-OTS, Serlopitant Tablet, SD-101-6.0 cream, Oleogel-S10, EB-101, KB803, CX501 and others.

Learn how leading Epidermolysis Bullosa Companies are positioning themselves for success in the evolving pharmaceutical market @ Epidermolysis Bullosa Clinical Trials Assessment

Epidermolysis Bullosa Overview

Epidermolysis Bullosa refers to a group of rare inherited skin disorders characterized by extreme skin fragility, leading to recurrent blistering, erosions, and ulcers even after minor mechanical trauma. These conditions arise from genetic defects affecting proteins at the dermo-epidermal junction, resulting in impaired skin integrity. EB presents with a wide spectrum of severity, with some forms associated with chronic infections, scarring, deformities, and an elevated risk of aggressive skin cancers. In addition to cutaneous symptoms, patients may experience systemic complications that contribute to significant morbidity and early mortality.

Epidermolysis Bullosa Emerging Drugs

BM-3103: BioMendics

TolaSure (BM-3103) is a topical therapeutic candidate being developed for the treatment of Epidermolysis Bullosa, a rare genetic skin disorder characterized by fragile skin and chronic blistering. The formulation is designed to enhance wound healing, reduce inflammation, and strengthen skin integrity at affected sites. By targeting local tissue repair mechanisms, it aims to accelerate re-epithelialization and minimize infection risk. TolaSure offers a non-invasive approach with the potential to improve quality of life in patients with this debilitating condition. BM-3103 is currently in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of of Epidermolysis Bullosa.

AGLE-102: Aegle Therapeutics

AGLE-102 is an investigational exosome-based therapy being developed for the treatment of Epidermolysis Bullosa. Derived from mesenchymal stem cells, it delivers bioactive molecules that promote tissue repair, reduce inflammation, and support skin regeneration. The therapy aims to accelerate wound closure and improve skin integrity in affected patients. AGLE-102 represents a novel, cell-free regenerative approach with potential to address the underlying pathology of this debilitating condition. It is currently being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Epidermolysis Bullosa.

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The Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Epidermolysis Bullosa with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Epidermolysis Bullosa Treatment.

Epidermolysis Bullosa Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Epidermolysis Bullosa Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Epidermolysis Bullosa market.

Epidermolysis Bullosa Companies

BioMendics, InMed Pharmaceuticals, Castle Creek Biosciences, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Aegle Therapeutics, Xinnate, TWi Biotechnology, Inc., and Tay Therapeutics and others

Epidermolysis bullosa pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Epidermolysis Bullosa Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

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Scope of the Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Epidermolysis Bullosa Companies- BioMendics, InMed Pharmaceuticals, Castle Creek Biosciences, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Aegle Therapeutics, Xinnate, TWi Biotechnology, Inc., and Tay Therapeutics and others.

Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Therapies- diacerein 1% ointment, allo-APZ2-OTS, Serlopitant Tablet, SD-101-6.0 cream, Oleogel-S10, EB-101, KB803, CX501 and others.

Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

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Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryEpidermolysis Bullosa: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutics AssessmentEpidermolysis Bullosa– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Mid-Stage Products (Phase II)BM-3103: BioMendicsEarly Stage Products (Phase I/II)AGLE-102: Aegle TherapeuticsPreclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsInactive ProductsEpidermolysis Bullosa Key CompaniesEpidermolysis Bullosa Key ProductsEpidermolysis Bullosa Unmet NeedsEpidermolysis Bullosa Market Drivers and BarriersEpidermolysis Bullosa Future Perspectives and ConclusionEpidermolysis Bullosa Analyst ViewsEpidermolysis Bullosa Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

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