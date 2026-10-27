Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.71% Through 2034, Driven By Rising Aneurysm Prevalence And Advancements In Endovascular Repair Technologies

MENAFN - GetNews) Albany, US – October 27, 2026 – DelveInsight's latest market intelligence report, "Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast, 2034," highlights the evolving landscape of endovascular aneurysm repair technologies and forecasts sustained market growth through 2030. The global Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.71% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

The Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Market is witnessing significant growth owing to the increasing burden of vascular diseases, rising geriatric population, growing preference for minimally invasive aneurysm repair procedures, and continuous technological advancements in stent graft systems. Leading companies including Medtronic, Terumo, Cook Medical, Endologix, W. L. Gore & Associates, and Endospan are actively advancing innovative solutions to improve patient outcomes and expand treatment accessibility.

The market growth is primarily fueled by the increasing prevalence of abdominal and thoracic aortic aneurysms, growing incidence of diabetes and cardiovascular disorders, favorable reimbursement policies, and rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures such as Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) and Thoracic Endovascular Aortic Repair (TEVAR).

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Increasing Burden of Vascular Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Driving Market Expansion

Aortic aneurysms remain a major cardiovascular health concern globally, particularly among aging populations and patients with diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and atherosclerosis. According to the International Diabetes Federation, approximately 537 million adults were living with diabetes in 2021, a figure expected to rise substantially over the next two decades. The increasing prevalence of diabetes-associated vascular complications is contributing to the growing demand for advanced aneurysm management solutions, including stent graft systems.

The shift toward minimally invasive interventions has significantly transformed aneurysm treatment approaches. Compared with conventional open surgery, EVAR and TEVAR procedures offer reduced operative trauma, shorter hospital stays, and improved recovery outcomes, further strengthening adoption rates worldwide.

Want to understand how rising diabetes prevalence, aging demographics, and cardiovascular disease trends are influencing market demand? Access the full market assessment today:

Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Recent Development

Recent product innovations include:



In August 2024, Terumo India launched the TREO® Stent-Graft System for the treatment of infrarenal abdominal aortic aneurysms, featuring both suprarenal and infrarenal active fixation.

In June 2024, Medtronic introduced the Steerant Aortic Guidewire to facilitate catheter placement and exchange during aortic interventions.

In May 2025, Endospan presented positive 30-day results from the TRIOMPHE IDE clinical study evaluating the NEXUS® Aortic Arch Stent-Graft System. Cook Medical received FDA approval to initiate an IDE study for its Zenith Fenestrated+ Endovascular Graft (ZFEN+) designed for complex aneurysm treatment.

These advancements are expected to accelerate procedural adoption and improve long-term clinical outcomes.

Abdominal Aortic Stent Grafts Segment Expected to Lead Market Revenue

Based on product segmentation, the abdominal aortic stent graft category is expected to account for a substantial share of the market during the forecast period.

Abdominal aortic stent grafts have become the preferred treatment option for abdominal aortic aneurysms due to their minimally invasive nature and strong clinical efficacy. The devices incorporate advanced anchoring mechanisms, self-expanding technologies, and customized fenestration designs that enhance procedural success while minimizing complications.

Increasing product customization and ongoing innovation aimed at addressing diverse patient anatomies are further strengthening growth opportunities within this segment.

North America Maintains Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Market Leadership

North America is anticipated to remain the largest regional market for aortic aneurysm stent grafts throughout the forecast period.

The region's dominance is supported by:



High prevalence of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases

Strong presence of leading device manufacturers

Advanced healthcare infrastructure

Favorable reimbursement frameworks Robust regulatory support for innovative technologies

Recent milestones supporting regional growth include Endologix's ALTO® Abdominal Stent Graft approval in Canada and FDA approval of Terumo Aortic's RelayPro Thoracic Stent-Graft System in the United States.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth owing to expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness, rising healthcare expenditures, and growing access to advanced endovascular therapies.

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Key Companies Operating in the Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Market

Major companies shaping the competitive landscape include:



Medtronic

Terumo Corporation

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical

Cordis

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Endologix LLC

SB-KAWASUMI LABORATORIES, INC.

Endospan Lombard Medical

These organizations continue to focus on strategic collaborations, regulatory approvals, clinical studies, and product innovation initiatives to strengthen their market positions and address evolving clinical needs.

Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Market Outlook

As healthcare systems increasingly embrace minimally invasive cardiovascular interventions and the global burden of aneurysmal disease continues to rise, the Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Market is expected to witness robust expansion through 2030. Continued technological advancements, favorable reimbursement support, and growing physician expertise in endovascular procedures are anticipated to drive sustained market momentum.

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