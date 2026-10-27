Glioblastoma Multiforme Epidemiology Forecast To 2036 Delveinsight Estimates Nearly 38,000 GBM Cases In The 7MM, With A 2.7% CAGR Projected

MENAFN - GetNews) Albany, US – October 27, 2026 (AB Newswire) – DelveInsight's“Glioblastoma Multiforme Epidemiology Forecast – 2036” report offers an in-depth understanding of GBM, including historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom and Japan.

Albany, US – October 27, 2026 – DelveInsight's“Glioblastoma Multiforme Epidemiology Forecast – 2036” report offers an in-depth understanding of GBM, including historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom and Japan.

The report provides insights into the GBM patient pool, the future growth potential of the diagnosis rate, and disease progression across the seven major markets (7MM) from 2022 to 2036.

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Key Facts from the Glioblastoma Multiforme Epidemiology Report



The 7MM had nearly 38,000 GBM cases in 2025, projected to increase during the forecast period (2026–2036) at a CAGR of 2.7%.

The United States had nearly 15,500 incident GBM cases in 2025.

Primary GBM cases outnumbered secondary GBM in the US, at nearly 14,000 in 2025.

GBM carries a higher disease burden in men than in women. Roughly 60% of US cases are in men. BRAF V600E mutation cases accounted for the largest share of incident GBM cases in the US in 2025.

To know more about GBM epidemiology trends and the patient pool, click here:

Glioblastoma Multiforme Overview

GBM is often located in the cerebrum, the part of the forebrain that controls advanced processes such as speech and emotions. It is highly locally invasive but rarely spreads to other organs beyond the brain. It is an aggressive, fast-growing cancer, and treatment is often limited by tumor location and the patient's ability to tolerate surgery, making it particularly difficult to treat. GBM may develop from abnormal changes in cells caused by oncogenes or the loss of tumor suppressor genes.

Glioblastoma Multiforme Diagnosis

Patients with neurological symptoms first receive a physical exam that includes neurologic function tests (reflexes, muscle strength, eye and mouth movement, coordination and alertness). If a tumor is suspected, imaging such as MRI, CT and MR spectroscopy is used to look for abnormalities, and a surgical biopsy is also used to diagnose GBM.

Download the report to understand which factors are driving GBM epidemiology trends

Glioblastoma Multiforme Epidemiology Segmentation

The report covers the following segments for the 7MM:



Total incident cases of GBM

Gender-specific and age-specific incident cases

Type-specific incident cases (primary and secondary GBM)

Incident cases by primary site and by histologic classification

Unmethylated MGMT gene promoter cases

BRAF V600E mutation cases Line-wise treated pool of GBM

Scope of the Glioblastoma Multiforme Report



Study period: 2022–2036 (historical 2022–2025; forecast 2026–2036; base year 2026)

Geographies: US, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK and Japan

Coverage: executive summary, disease overview (causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis), epidemiology segments and forecasts, diagnosis rate growth potential and disease progression Methodology: epidemiology-based, bottom-up forecasting with an 11-year forecast and patient burden trends by geography

Key Questions Answered in the Glioblastoma Multiforme Report



What are the disease risks, burdens and unmet needs of GBM, and what growth opportunities exist across the 7MM concerning the patient population? What are the historical and forecasted GBM patient pools in the US, EU4, the UK and Japan?

Reasons to Buy Glioblastoma Multiforme Report



Gain insights into patient burden, disease prevalence, the evolution in diagnosis, and the factors changing GBM epidemiology over the forecast years.

Understand key opinion leaders' perspectives on diagnostic challenges and how to overcome future barriers. Get detailed insights into the factors hampering disease diagnosis and other existing diagnostic challenges.

Ready to explore the full analysis? Request a free sample or download the Glioblastoma Multiforme Epidemiology Forecast – 2036 report

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare business consultant and market research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies with comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance, and offers healthcare consulting services that help accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.