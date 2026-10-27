Radiation Induced Oral Mucositis In Prostate Cancer Market Size In The 7MM Is Projected To Grow At A Significant CAGR Over The Forecast Period Of 2026-2036 Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Radiation Induced Oral Mucositis in Prostate Cancer Companies in the market include – Lipella Pharmaceuticals, RepoCeuticals, 3-D Matrix, HTnB, RDD Pharma, and others.

(Albany, US), October 27, 2026 - DelveInsight's 'Radiation Induced Oral Mucositis in Prostate Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Radiation Induced Oral Mucositis in Prostate Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Radiation Induced Oral Mucositis in Prostate Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

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Key Takeaways from the Radiation Induced Oral Mucositis in Prostate Cancer Market Report



The Radiation Induced Oral Mucositis in Prostate Cancer market size across the 7MM was estimated at approximately USD 30 million in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 75 million by 2036, growing at a CAGR of 9% during 2026-2036.

Among the 7MM, the United States accounted for the highest market size in 2025, with Japan being the second-highest contributor, which makes the US oral mucositis market the most significant revenue pool in the segment.

In 2025, the United Kingdom held the largest market share within the EU4 and the UK, accounting for approximately 35% of the combined market, reflecting the UK's notably higher disease prevalence rate.

In 2025, the total prevalent cases of prostate cancer were approximately 7,700,000 in the 7MM, and these cases are expected to increase during the forecast period (2026-2036).

In the US, radiotherapy utilization is highest in localized disease, accounting for approximately 270,000 cases in 2025, followed by nmCSPC/nmHSPC with approximately 254,000 cases, and both are projected to increase by 2036.

IMRT is currently the most widely adopted form of radiotherapy in prostate cancer in the US, accounting for the highest number of treated cases at approximately 390,000 in 2025.

There are no approved pharmacologic therapies for radiation-induced mucositis in prostate cancer, and current management remains largely supportive, relying on topical agents, symptomatic medications, and endoscopic or procedural interventions.

The leading Radiation Induced Oral Mucositis in Prostate Cancer companies include Lipella Pharmaceuticals, RepoCeuticals, 3-D Matrix, HTnB, RDD Pharma, and others. Promising Radiation Induced Oral Mucositis in Prostate Cancer therapies include LP-10, HT-02, RDD-2007, and others.

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Radiation Induced Oral Mucositis in Prostate Cancer Overview

Radiation-induced toxicities form a spectrum of mucosal and organ injury after radiotherapy, especially in pelvic cancers. They often begin with mucositis, an inflammatory response of the oral and gastrointestinal mucosa that is painful but usually temporary. Pelvic radiation may progress to radiation proctitis, causing diarrhea, urgency, and bleeding acutely, or chronic complications such as strictures and fistulas. Inflammation may also involve the bladder (radiation cystitis) with urinary symptoms, or the colon (radiation colitis), which can develop months to years after treatment and range from acute to chronic disease.

Risk factors for radiation-induced mucositis include radiation dose, treatment area, and delivery method. Doses below 45 Gy are linked to minimal long-term effects, while 45-70 Gy increases complications and doses above 70 Gy can cause severe, lasting tissue damage. Within the broader prostate cancer diagnosis and therapy market, diagnosis involves blood and stool tests to detect infection or bleeding, endoscopic procedures such as flexible sigmoidoscopy or colonoscopy with biopsy to assess intestinal injury, as well as STI testing, urinalysis, and cystoscopy to evaluate urinary tract involvement.

Radiation Induced Oral Mucositis in Prostate Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Radiotherapy Utilization in Prostate Cancer

Radiotherapy Modalities in Prostate Cancer Radiation-Induced Mucositis in Prostate Cancer among Radiotherapy Modalities

Radiation Induced Oral Mucositis in Prostate Cancer Epidemiology Key Findings



In 2025, the total prevalent cases of prostate cancer were 7,700,000 in the 7MM, and these cases are expected to increase during the forecast period (2026-2036).

As per DelveInsight's estimates, radiotherapy utilization in prostate cancer is highest in localized disease, accounting for 270,000 cases in 2025 and projected to increase by 2036 in the US. This is followed by nmCSPC/nmHSPC, with 254,000 cases in 2025, expected to rise by 2036.

In the US, IMRT is currently the most widely adopted and advanced form of radiotherapy in prostate cancer, accounting for the highest number of treated cases at 390,000 in 2025 and projected to increase by 2036. This growth reflects its favorable toxicity profile and ability to deliver higher, more conformal doses. As IMRT continues to replace older techniques, its expanding use is expected to drive the overall radiotherapy-treated population and, consequently, the pool of patients at risk for radiation-related pelvic toxicities.

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Approved Therapies for Radiation Induced Oral Mucositis in Prostate Cancer

There are currently no approved pharmacologic therapies for radiation-induced mucositis in prostate cancer. Management is typically self-limiting and relies on supportive care such as hydration, steroid enemas, and antidiarrheal agents. Several therapies are used to relieve symptoms and promote mucosal healing:



Formalin therapy controls rectal bleeding through chemical cauterization.

Steroids (often with antibiotics like metronidazole) reduce inflammation and improve symptoms.

5-aminosalicylic acid (5-ASA) agents such as mesalamine help limit inflammatory activity.

Sucralfate forms a protective barrier that supports mucosal repair.

Short-chain fatty acid (SCFA) enemas may aid healing in acute cases.

Argon plasma coagulation (APC) is an effective endoscopic treatment for persistent bleeding. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy may be used for chronic, refractory disease to enhance tissue repair and oxygenation.

Radiation Induced Oral Mucositis in Prostate Cancer Pipeline Analysis

LP-10: Lipella Pharmaceuticals

LP-10 is an investigational liposomal formulation of tacrolimus being developed by Lipella Pharmaceuticals as a targeted therapy for hemorrhagic cystitis, a serious, often debilitating bladder condition marked by bleeding and inflammation, typically resulting from pelvic radiation or certain chemotherapies. It is designed for intravesical administration, delivering tacrolimus directly into the bladder to maximize local therapeutic effect while minimizing systemic exposure. LP-10 has shown preliminary safety and efficacy in Phase IIa clinical trials, with reductions in hematuria and improved urinary symptoms, and has received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for moderate to severe hemorrhagic cystitis. It is currently being evaluated in Phase II of clinical trials.

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Radiation Induced Oral Mucositis in Prostate Cancer Market Outlook

The radiation-induced mucositis market in prostate cancer is driven by increasing radiotherapy utilization and improved survivorship. Current management remains symptom-focused, with limited effective options for persistent radiation proctitis and cystitis. Emerging therapies, including LP-10, 3-D Matrix, HT-02, RDD-2007, and topical melatonin, aim to address unmet needs. The 7MM market was valued at USD 30 million in 2025 and is projected to double by 2036. Growth is supported by rising prostate cancer cases, expanding radiotherapy use, longer survival, and potential therapy launches, with suppositories and enemas representing the largest treatment segment.

Radiation Induced Oral Mucositis in Prostate Cancer Market Drivers



Rising incidence of prostate cancer across key geographies after declining in the early 2000s with preventive screening

Growing awareness of GI/GU toxicities, leading to stronger demand for supportive care

Development of cost-effective therapies, preventive strategies, and better reporting systems Increasing adoption of IMRT and other advanced radiotherapy techniques, expanding the at-risk survivor population

Radiation Induced Oral Mucositis in Prostate Cancer Market Barriers



Lack of approved pharmacologic therapies and a fragmented, symptom-driven management approach

Limited real-world understanding of mucositis risk across radiation techniques

Preventive measures that are limited by access and clinical confidence

Inability to predict and prevent radiation-induced mucositis in high-risk patients Weak clinical pipeline, as the condition is relatively uncommon compared to cancers such as head-and-neck where mucosal surfaces are directly irradiated

Radiation Induced Oral Mucositis in Prostate Cancer Treatment Landscape

Radiation-induced mucositis is typically self-limiting and managed with supportive care such as hydration, steroid enemas, and antidiarrheal agents. Formalin therapy, steroids, 5-ASA agents, sucralfate, and SCFA enemas are used to relieve symptoms and promote mucosal healing, while argon plasma coagulation and hyperbaric oxygen therapy are reserved for persistent bleeding and chronic, refractory disease. Within the broader radiotherapy induced oral mucositis market, key factors driving growth include rising prostate cancer incidence, a growing survivorship population exposed to pelvic irradiation, and increasing awareness of late toxicities that may develop months or even years after radiotherapy.

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Scope of the Radiation Induced Oral Mucositis in Prostate Cancer Market Report



Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2022-2036

Forecast Period- 2026-2036

Radiation Induced Oral Mucositis in Prostate Cancer Companies- Lipella Pharmaceuticals and others

Radiation Induced Oral Mucositis in Prostate Cancer Therapies- LP-10 and others

Radiation Induced Oral Mucositis in Prostate Cancer Market Dynamics: market drivers and market barriers

Radiation Induced Oral Mucositis in Prostate Cancer Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT Analysis, Conjoint Analysis Radiation Induced Oral Mucositis in Prostate Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL Views, Reimbursement, Cost Assumptions and Pricing Analogues

Table of Contents

Key Insights

Report Introduction

Executive Summary

Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

Disease Background and Overview

Epidemiology and Patient Population

Patient Journey of Radiation-Induced Oral Mucositis in Prostate Cancer

Emerging Therapies

Radiation-Induced Mucositis in Prostate Cancer: 7MM Analysis

Unmet Needs of Radiation-Induced Oral Mucositis in Prostate Cancer

SWOT Analysis of Radiation-Induced Oral Mucositis in Prostate Cancer

KOL Views of Radiation-Induced Oral Mucositis in Prostate Cancer

Market Access and Reimbursement of Radiation-Induced Oral Mucositis in Prostate Cancer

Appendix

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