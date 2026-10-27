Waterbury Truck Accident Attorney Dan Petroskey Explains Liability And Compensation In Connecticut Commercial Truck Crashes

WATERBURY, CT – October 27, 2026 – Individuals injured in commercial truck crashes along Waterbury's busy corridors face detailed legal challenges that differ significantly from ordinary car accident claims. Waterbury truck accident attorney Dan Petroskey of DeFronzo & Petroskey, P.C. ( ) has published guidance explaining why these cases are more serious, who can be held liable, and how Connecticut law shapes an injured victim's right to recover compensation for medical bills, lost income, and pain.

According to Waterbury truck accident attorney Dan Petroskey, the sheer size difference between commercial and passenger vehicles is the reason these collisions are so harmful. A fully loaded tractor-trailer can weigh up to 80,000 pounds, while a typical passenger car weighs around 4,000 pounds, producing far greater impact force and longer stopping distances. "When an 80,000-pound truck strikes a passenger car, the laws of physics leave the smaller vehicle's occupants at severe risk," Petroskey explains. "These crashes frequently cause spinal injuries, traumatic brain injuries, amputations, and death."

Waterbury truck accident attorney Dan Petroskey notes that heavy commercial traffic along Interstate 84, Route 8, and downtown delivery routes creates constant opportunities for driver mistakes, equipment failures, and loading errors. Federal data reports more than 5,000 truck-related fatalities nationally each year, with Connecticut seeing hundreds of commercial accidents annually. Driver error remains the leading cause, with fatigue, distraction, and speeding playing major roles despite Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration hours-of-service rules that limit how long a driver may operate without rest.

Petroskey points out that improper loading and poor vehicle maintenance also frequently contribute to serious crashes. Unbalanced or overloaded cargo can cause a truck to roll over or jackknife, while brake failures and tire blowouts often trace back to neglected repairs. Common crash types in the region include rear-end and underride collisions, jackknife and rollover accidents on highway on-ramps, blind-spot or "no-zone" sideswipes, and head-on or T-bone impacts that often lead to wrongful death claims.

A key focus of the guidance is liability. Attorney Petroskey emphasizes that a truck accident can involve several responsible parties, not just the driver. "Unlike a typical car crash, these cases often pull in the carrier, the cargo company, and even a parts manufacturer," he says. Under the doctrine of respondeat superior, a trucking company can be held responsible for its driver's negligence, and it may also face direct liability for negligent hiring, inadequate training, or pressuring drivers to break safety rules. Cargo loaders, shippers, truck manufacturers, and third-party maintenance providers can each share responsibility depending on the circumstances.

Petroskey explains that Connecticut law significantly affects the value and viability of a claim. The state follows a modified comparative negligence rule under Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-572h, meaning an injured party who is 51 percent or more at fault cannot recover, while a party 50 percent or less at fault can still seek damages reduced by their percentage of responsibility. Victims generally have two years from the date of injury to file a lawsuit under Conn. Gen. Stat. § 52-584, though a limited discovery rule may apply when an injury is not immediately apparent.

Injured victims in Connecticut may recover economic damages such as current and future medical costs, lost wages, and diminished earning capacity, as well as non-economic damages for pain and suffering, emotional distress, and loss of enjoyment of life. Attorney Petroskey adds that the state also permits punitive damages in cases involving reckless or intentional misconduct, such as impaired driving or a company knowingly violating safety regulations.

Preserving evidence quickly is central to building a strong case, according to the firm. Commercial trucks carry event data recorders and electronic logging devices that capture speed, braking, and hours driven, but this information can be overwritten within days. "A lawyer who sends a legal preservation letter immediately can be the difference between winning and losing a claim," Petroskey advises. Driver qualification files, employment records, and federally required maintenance and inspection logs often reveal patterns of violations that support a negligence claim.

The firm cautions that commercial carriers move fast, frequently dispatching investigators to the scene within hours of a major collision. Petroskey urges injured motorists to avoid giving recorded statements to the trucking company's insurer, decline early settlement offers before the full extent of injuries is known, seek prompt medical treatment, and gather witness information at the scene when possible.

Serving clients from its office at 255 Bank Street, the firm represents truck accident victims throughout New Haven County, including Waterbury, Naugatuck, Cheshire, Wolcott, Watertown, Middlebury, Southbury, Oxford, and communities along the I-84 and Route 8 corridors. The team handles every case with immediate evidence preservation, independent accident reconstruction when needed, FMCSA records requests, and direct negotiation with commercial insurers, preparing each matter as though it will proceed to a New Haven County courtroom.

For those injured in a commercial truck crash, contacting an experienced Waterbury truck accident attorney early may help protect critical evidence and preserve the right to full compensation.

About DeFronzo & Petroskey, P.C.:

DeFronzo & Petroskey, P.C. is a Waterbury-based personal injury law firm representing injured plaintiffs throughout New Haven County and the surrounding Connecticut communities. Attorney Dan Petroskey, admitted to the Connecticut Bar in 2004 and also admitted in New York, has devoted his career to motor vehicle, premises liability, and injury claims, and currently serves as President of the Waterbury Bar Association. The firm works on a contingency fee basis. For a free consultation, call (203) 756-7408.

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