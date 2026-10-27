Syracuse Estate Planning Attorney Frederick P. Davies Outlines How Living Trusts May Reduce Probate Delays And Costs In New York

SYRACUSE, NY – October 27, 2026 – New York families considering whether to add a revocable living trust to their estate plan often weigh the upfront work of trust drafting and funding against the time, cost, and public exposure that probate can involve. Syracuse estate planning attorney Frederick P. Davies of Davies Law Firm ( ) has released a guide outlining how a properly funded living trust may reduce probate-related delays and Surrogate's Court involvement for assets that are correctly transferred into the trust.

According to Syracuse estate planning attorney Frederick P. Davies, probate in New York is the court-supervised process of validating a will, paying debts, and distributing probate assets through Surrogate's Court. For Syracuse residents, this generally takes place in the Onondaga County Surrogate's Court. Assets titled solely in the deceased person's name with no surviving co-owner or beneficiary designation typically require probate, administration, or, for smaller estates of $50,000 or less in personal property, voluntary administration. "Probate is not always lengthy or contentious, but even straightforward estates involve filings, statutory fees, and waiting periods that delay distributions to beneficiaries," Davies explains.

Syracuse estate planning attorney Frederick P. Davies emphasizes that creditors generally have seven months from the first issuance of letters to present claims, which affects when an estate can be safely settled. Other factors, such as real property issues, multiple beneficiaries, disputed debts, or objections by an interested person, can extend administration further. Surrogate's Court Procedure Act § 2402 sets filing fees ranging from $45 for matters under $10,000 to $1,250 for matters of $500,000 or more, while SCPA § 2307 sets executor commissions in tiers beginning at 5% on the first $100,000 and decreasing at higher levels.

Attorney William P. Davies, who served as President of the Estate Planning Council of Central New York from 2023 to 2024, notes that the privacy difference between probate and trust administration is often underappreciated. "When a will is admitted to probate, the will and many related filings may become public records, which means asset details and beneficiary information can be accessed by anyone," he points out. "A properly funded living trust keeps the bulk of administration outside that public file."

Davies highlights that funding is the step that makes the difference. A revocable living trust must comply with New York's EPTL § 7-1.17, which requires the trust to be in writing and properly executed and acknowledged, or signed in the presence of two witnesses who also sign the instrument. Beyond the document itself, assets must be transferred into the trust for real estate by recording a new deed with the county clerk; for financial accounts, by retitling them in the name of the trust or trustee. An unfunded or partially funded trust forces those overlooked assets back through Surrogate's Court, which defeats the central purpose of trust planning. The benefits people expect from avoiding probate, faster distribution, and privacy depend entirely on whether assets were actually moved into the trust during the grantor's lifetime.

The firm cautions that a living trust does not eliminate every administration cost. Trustee fees, legal work, tax filings, recording fees, and asset-transfer costs may still apply. Disputes among beneficiaries, accounting proceedings, or tax issues can still bring trust administration into court.

The firm serves Syracuse, Onondaga County, and the surrounding Central New York region from its office at 210 E Fayette St in Syracuse, addressing Surrogate's Court procedures, New York SCPA and EPTL requirements, and the local filing steps involved in funding a trust.

"The conversation we have with families is rarely about trust versus will in the abstract," Davies observes. "It is about which assets they own, where those assets are located, who they want to inherit them, and how much court involvement they want their family to face."

For Central New York residents comparing the trade-offs of trust planning and probate, a personalized review can clarify which approach best fits their assets, family structure, and goals.

About Davies Law Firm:

Davies Law Firm is a Syracuse-based estate planning practice serving families throughout Onondaga County and Central New York. Led by founding attorney Frederick P. Davies and partner William P. Davies, the firm focuses on living trusts, trust funding, probate, and elder law, with more than three decades of experience and advanced training including a Heckerling LL.M. in estate planning. For consultations, call (315) 472-6511.

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