Boston Truck Accident Attorney Dino M. Colucci Explains Driver And Trucking Company Errors That Cause Crashes

BOSTON, MA - October 27, 2026 - Commercial truck crashes on Boston roadways such as I-93 and I-90 can cause serious injuries because of the size and weight of tractor-trailers, and determining what went wrong often requires examining the driver's actions, the truck's condition, the cargo, and the trucking company's safety practices. Boston truck accident attorney Dino M. Colucci of Colucci, Colucci & Marcus, P.C. ( ) is providing guidance on the driver and trucking company errors that contribute to serious collisions in Massachusetts.

According to Boston truck accident attorney Dino M. Colucci, a fully loaded tractor-trailer can weigh up to 80,000 pounds under standard federal Interstate weight limits and requires far more stopping distance than a passenger vehicle, which makes safe driving practices especially important. Common driver errors include distraction, fatigue, speeding, following too closely, and unsafe lane changes. "Many people don't realize how quickly a moment of distraction or fatigue behind the wheel of an 80,000-pound truck can turn into a catastrophic crash," Colucci explains.

Boston truck accident attorney Dino M. Colucci notes that large trucks have wide blind spots, often called "no-zones," along both sides, directly behind the trailer, and in front of the cab. Failing to check these areas before merging, turning, or changing lanes can lead to a sideswipe or collision with a vehicle traveling alongside the truck. The firm investigates the available evidence from a crash to determine which specific driver actions contributed to the collision.

Beyond driver conduct, Colucci emphasizes that trucking company practices can also create liability. Federal rules require carriers to investigate specified driver records, maintain required driver qualification files, and confirm that drivers hold the proper Commercial Driver's License for the class of vehicle being operated. "When a carrier puts an unqualified or improperly trained driver on the road, or pressures a driver to meet an unrealistic delivery schedule, those decisions can contribute directly to a crash," Colucci says.

Hours-of-service violations are a frequent concern in fatigue-related crashes. Attorney Colucci points out that federal rules under 49 CFR Part 395 limit driving and on-duty time, generally allowing a maximum of 11 hours of driving after 10 consecutive hours off duty, and prohibiting driving after the 14th consecutive hour on duty. Most property-carrying drivers must track their driving time with an Electronic Logging Device, and those ELD records can show driving hours, missing entries, and documented edits that help investigators examine compliance.

Colucci observes that vehicle maintenance and inspection failures present additional risks. Brake problems, worn or underinflated tires, and overdue inspections can increase the likelihood of equipment failure at highway speeds. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations require carriers to systematically inspect, repair, and maintain their vehicles and to keep required maintenance records, which can serve as evidence of negligence when a failure to meet those requirements contributed to a crash.

Improper cargo loading or securement can also affect a truck's balance, braking, and stability. Colucci notes that overloaded, poorly distributed, or unsecured freight can shift during transit and contribute to rollovers, jackknifes, or cargo spilling onto the roadway. Responsibility for cargo problems can extend beyond the driver to shippers and third-party loading companies, and documents such as bills of lading and loading manifests can help identify the parties responsible.

Liability for a Massachusetts truck accident can extend to several parties. Under the doctrine of respondeat superior, an employer can be responsible for negligent acts an employee commits within the scope of employment, and maintenance vendors, cargo loaders, and parts manufacturers may also share fault depending on the circumstances. Colucci advises that carrier records, including ELD and driver log data, vehicle inspection and repair records, driver qualification files, dispatch records, and cargo documents, provide important evidence, and because federal retention periods differ by record type, preserving these records early is critical.

Attorney Colucci also cautions injured individuals to avoid common mistakes after a crash, such as giving a recorded statement to the trucking insurer too soon, delaying medical treatment, or waiting too long to take legal action. Massachusetts generally requires personal injury tort actions to be filed within three years after the cause of action accrues, though exceptions can apply depending on the facts. The firm serves clients in Boston, Quincy, Cambridge, Dedham, Milton, Braintree, Brookline, Newton, Somerville, and surrounding communities.

For those injured in a commercial trucking crash, contacting a Boston truck accident attorney may help preserve key evidence, identify the responsible parties, and support a claim for compensation.

About Colucci, Colucci & Marcus, P.C.:

Colucci, Colucci & Marcus, P.C. is a Boston-based law firm focused on serious personal injury and commercial trucking accident claims. Led by founding partner and lead trial counsel Dino M. Colucci, who has practiced law since 1988, the firm represents injured people throughout Boston and surrounding Massachusetts communities from its office at 31 Milk Street, 4th Floor. For consultations, call (617) 958-3807.

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