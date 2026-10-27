San Francisco Traffic Ticket Attorney Adam Cohen Explains How To Fight Tickets In California Traffic Court

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - October 27, 2026 - A traffic citation in California can affect far more than the amount paid to the court, influencing a driver's record, DMV points, and potential insurance costs. San Francisco traffic ticket attorney Adam Cohen of Ticket Crushers, A Law Corporation ( ) has released a guide explaining how California traffic court works, including the true cost of a ticket, important deadlines, arraignment and trial procedures, DMV points, and options for drivers who cannot afford their fines.

According to San Francisco traffic ticket attorney Adam Cohen, the base fine listed on a citation is only part of what a driver may ultimately owe. "Many drivers are surprised to learn that a relatively small base fine can grow into a much larger amount once state and county penalty assessments, surcharges, and court assessments are added," Cohen explains. Under the 2026 Uniform Bail and Penalty Schedule, for example, a stop-sign violation under Vehicle Code Section 22450(a) carries a $35 base fine but $238 in total bail.

San Francisco traffic ticket attorney Adam Cohen notes that paying a ticket resolves the citation as a conviction, while contesting it gives drivers the opportunity to challenge the charge and seek a dismissal or a not-guilty finding. The guide emphasizes the importance of tracking the deadline printed on the citation rather than waiting for a courtesy notice, which can take 30 days or longer to arrive. Failing to appear after receiving proper notice, without good cause, can result in a civil assessment of up to $100 along with other legal or DMV consequences.

Cohen also cautions drivers to be alert to scams. "Courts do not demand immediate payment through unexpected calls, texts, or emails," he advises. "Drivers should verify citation and payment instructions only through the court's official website or phone number and avoid clicking unfamiliar payment links."

The guide outlines the procedural rights available to those who choose to contest a traffic infraction. These include the right to be informed of the charge in open court, to hire an attorney, to have a court trial within 45 days of arraignment unless that time is waived, to confront and cross-examine the citing officer, to present evidence and subpoena witnesses, to remain silent, and to appeal a guilty finding by filing a notice of appeal within 30 days. California law also provides a written option for contesting eligible infractions under Vehicle Code Section 40902.

Attorney Cohen explains that drivers generally have four common ways to respond to a citation: paying the ticket, paying with traffic school if eligible, contesting the charge through a trial by written declaration, or proceeding to an in-person or remote court trial. A trial by written declaration, submitted using Judicial Council Form TR-205, allows an eligible infraction to be contested without a court appearance. If the driver disagrees with the decision, a trial de novo may be requested using Form TR-220, which must be filed within 20 calendar days after the notice of decision is delivered or mailed.

The firm points out that DMV points can carry consequences beyond the courtroom. Under Vehicle Code Section 12810, many moving violations such as speeding, running a red light, or an unsafe lane change result in one point, while more serious offenses like reckless driving carry two points. Cohen highlights that traffic school does not dismiss a ticket or erase a conviction. "For an eligible noncommercial driver, completing traffic school keeps the point confidential so it does not appear on the public record used by insurance companies, but the underlying conviction remains," he observes. "A dismissal or not-guilty finding, by contrast, avoids the conviction and its associated DMV point altogether."

The traffic ticket attorney Adam Cohen also reminds drivers that a California citation is handled by the court with jurisdiction over the location where the violation occurred, not the county of residence. A driver who lives in San Francisco but receives a citation while traveling through Los Angeles County, for instance, would have the matter handled there. Cohen advises starting with the court information listed on the citation and confirming filing, payment, and mailing instructions through that court's official website, since procedures and mailing addresses differ by county.

Adam Cohen and the attorneys at Ticket Crushers, A Law Corporation represent drivers in traffic courts throughout California, including San Francisco, San Jose, Sacramento, and Los Angeles. The team handles written declarations, court appearances, continuance requests, and trials, managing the court process on a client's behalf when a personal appearance is not required.

For those facing a California traffic citation, consulting a knowledgeable traffic ticket attorney may help clarify the available options before accepting a conviction and its lasting effects on a driving record.

About Ticket Crushers, A Law Corporation:

Ticket Crushers, A Law Corporation is a San Francisco-based firm led by founder and managing partner Adam Cohen, representing drivers in DUI, traffic, and criminal defense matters throughout California. The firm assists clients with speeding tickets, red light violations, stop sign citations, and other traffic offenses across Northern and Southern California. The office is located at 350 Rhode Island St #240, San Francisco, CA 94103. For consultations, call (628) 203-1868.

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