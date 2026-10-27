Ukrposhta Cuts Network To 7,211 Branches Over Three Years, Lubinets Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The ombudsman reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Imagine: the post office in your village has closed. Where do you go now to collect your pension? How do you pay your bills? Will the mobile post office come, and when can you expect it?

These questions arise for a reason. I've been receiving complaints about the closure of post offices and the operation of the mobile postal service. That's why I decided to look into what's happening and whether people are losing access to essential services,” he wrote.

According to Lubinets, over the past three years, Ukrposhta has reduced its network from 10,000 to 7,211 branches. At the same time, the ombudsman noted, mobile branches accounted for about 28% of the network in 2024–2025.

“The number of mail carriers in 2023–2024 nearly halved-from 12,505 to 6,658. But it's something else that raises the most questions. During the Ombudsman's Office's monitoring, we found that Ukrposhta does not keep separate records of settlements where a stationary branch has been replaced by a mobile one, and those where there is no post office at all.“This means we cannot fully assess where mobile postal services are actually solving the problem, and where people risk being left without services,” he noted.

The Ombudsman stated that Russia's war against Ukraine is affecting the postal service's operations. According to his data, from the beginning of 2022 through July 1, 2026, 1,070 postal facilities ceased operations or changed their operating hours due to security concerns.

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“I have provided Ukrposhta with recommendations to improve tracking and monitor how the mobile branches are operating and whether people have access to services. It's not enough to simply close a branch and replace it with a mobile one. We need to ensure that people can actually get what they used to come to the post office for,” Lubinets wrote in his post.

As reported by Ukrinform, city branches of JSC“Ukrposhta” will prioritize processing incoming and outgoing parcels.

Photo: Ukrposhta