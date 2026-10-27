Apple Introduces New 14‐Inch Macbook Pro (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Apple announced the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6. The device can operate for up to 24 hours on a single charge.

This was announced in the company's press release.

“Apple today announced the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6, delivering even more performance, powerful on-device AI capabilities, and faster connectivity for college students, business users, creators, and more” the company said on its official website.

According to Apple, the new M6 chip enables the MacBook Pro to perform artificial intelligence-related tasks 25% faster and improves the efficiency of graphics processing compared with the previous model.

In addition, thanks to the new charging technology, MacBook Pro's battery can be charged to 50% in just 30 minutes.

The new model is scheduled to go on sale on November 6. The starting price of the laptop will be $1,999.

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