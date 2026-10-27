The Ensign Group, Inc. Notice Of December 7, 2026 Application Deadline For Class Action Lawsuit - Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq. At Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, Before Application Deadline
CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Ensign securities between February 10, 2022 and June 18, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.
Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:
Ensign investors should contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-833-538-3616 or via email (... ), or visit to learn more.
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CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects.
Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Ensign's business model depends on the systematic and widespread neglect of elderly people who live in its facilities, including those with needs for high levels of care; (ii) Ensign's abuse and neglect includes not giving residents enough food, medical attention, or even basic toiletries as well as failing to respond to residents in clear distress, which has resulted in resident deaths; (iii) Ensign uses self-reporting measures as a way to cover up that it systematically neglects patients; (iv) Ensign defrauds Medicaid and Medicare by taking federal funds to help patients who need high levels of care, and then neglecting those same patients; (v) Ensign falsifies the number of hours that Certified Nursing Assistants spend with residents; (vi) Ensign engages in an illegal scheme to rent the licenses of Administrators who are not generally present at, nor actually managing, its facilities; and (vii) Ensign materially understated the reputational and litigation exposure that comes with a dangerous, abhorrent, and illegal business model.
The case is Perusek v. The Ensign Group, Inc., No. 26-cv-02963.
WHAT TO DO? If you invested in Ensign and suffered a loss during the relevant time frame, you have until December 7, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff; however, your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.>>>To Learn More, Click HERE
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.
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To learn more about KSF, you may visit .>>>For More Information about the case, Click HERE
Contact:
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
...
1-833-538-3616
1100 Poydras St., Suite 960
New Orleans, LA 70163
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