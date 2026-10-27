Vivek Ramaswamy Edges Acton 47-45 In Industry-Sponsored Ohio Poll As Trump Rallies For Him

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 28 (IANS) Indian American Republican Vivek Ramaswamy holds a two-point edge over Democrat Amy Acton in Ohio's governor's race, according to a new poll commissioned by a tech industry group, as President Donald Trump heads to the state on Wednesday to campaign for him.

The survey by Echelon Insights for NetChoice, a tech industry trade group, put Ramaswamy at 47 per cent and Acton at 45 per cent, with Libertarian Don Kissick at 4 per cent, WSYX/ABC6 reported. It was conducted October 16-23 among 508 likely voters and has a margin of error of 5.2 percentage points, meaning the race is a statistical dead heat.

The same poll found 70 per cent support for State Issue 3, a proposed constitutional amendment requiring photo ID to vote, with 28 per cent opposed. Inflation and the cost of living topped voter concerns at 57 per cent, ahead of foreign policy at 24 per cent and healthcare costs at 21 per cent.

WSYX noted that the survey“was commissioned by an industry trade association testing public sentiment on tech.”

A separate poll sponsored by A Fight Worth Having, a super PAC, and conducted by its polling unit RedBox Research, showed Acton ahead 48.2 per cent to 43.8 per cent. That survey of 2,998 likely voters, taken October 20-23, has a margin of error of 4.6 points. It also showed Democrat Sherrod Brown leading Republican Senator Jon Husted 46.9 to 44.2 in the Senate race.

Trump is set to hold a midterm rally at the Shoemaker Center on the Ohio University Chillicothe campus on Wednesday.

It will be the president's third campaign event in Ohio this month, for Husted and Ramaswamy, WLWT reported. Brown and Acton are holding a rally in Cincinnati at 5:30 pm the same day.

Ramaswamy has been crisscrossing the state on a bus tour in the final week, with stops in Noble, Washington, Meigs, Licking and Knox counties.“The Second Amendment isn't a recommendation, it's a right,” he posted on X from a stop in Licking County.

Both campaigns have also focused on data centres in the closing stretch, the Statehouse News Bureau reported.

Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur and the son of immigrants from Kerala, ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 before endorsing Trump. If elected, he would be Ohio's first Indian American governor.

The election is on November 3.