Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 28: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Cities
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.76
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 111.68
|Rs 99.56
|Hyderabad
|Rs 116.15
|Rs 104.23
What Determines Petrol and Diesel Prices?
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise retail fuel prices daily, with the latest rates generally taking effect from 6 am. International crude oil prices and the rupee's exchange rate against the US dollar are among the key factors influencing domestic fuel costs.
Other components include central excise duty, state-level value-added tax (VAT), dealer commissions, refining expenses and transportation costs. Differences in state taxation help explain why fuel prices are not uniform across Indian cities.
Petrol and diesel prices are important to households, daily commuters, businesses and the transport sector. Diesel costs, in particular, can affect freight expenses because diesel-powered vehicles transport a substantial share of goods across the country. Changes in transportation costs can subsequently influence the prices of essential commodities.
CNG Prices Also Rise in Several Cities
While petrol and diesel prices remained stable, compressed natural gas (CNG) became more expensive in several locations. Chennai, Mathura and Meerut recorded increases of Rs 2, while Mumbai and Bengaluru saw their CNG prices rise by Rs 1. Some other locations also reported smaller increases.
Motorists should check the applicable local rates before refuelling, as prices may differ by location and fuel type.
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