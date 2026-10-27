Asia's Packaging EPR Shift Puts PET Recycling, Compliance & Circular Plastics In Focus At 15Th Asia PET Series This Nov

15th Asia PET Series in Jakarta gathers recycling players to examine ASEAN's evolving EPR requirements, recycled plastics markets and EU packaging compliance.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Asian governments advance Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) requirements for plastic packaging, manufacturers, brand owners and recyclers face growing pressure to strengthen collection systems, recycled-content traceability, and regulatory compliance. These developments will take centre stage at the 15th Asia PET Series – Circular Plastics Packaging, organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT) on 11–13 November 2026 in Jakarta, Indonesia. The conference will examine how Indonesia's transition towards mandatory EPR, wider ASEAN packaging policies and the European Union's PPWR (Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation) are reshaping commercial decisions across the PET, recycled PET (rPET) and circular plastics value chains.Indonesia's evolving producer responsibility framework provides a central focus. As the country works towards more structured packaging waste management, questions surrounding collection infrastructure, recycling capacity, producer obligations and the commercial viability of recycled materials are becoming increasingly relevant to packaging companies and consumer brands.The summit opens with an examination of Indonesia's packaging EPR roadmap by Agus Rusly, Director of Waste Reduction & Circular Economy Devt, Ministry of Environment and Forestry. Industry perspectives on preparing for mandatory EPR will follow from Dhedy Adi Nugroho, Director of Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability (PACS), Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Indonesia (CCEP Indonesia), and Karyanto Wibowo, Head of Sustainability, Danone Indonesia.The discussion will also consider how Grab Indonesia, supported by Bestari and World Resources Institute (WRI) Indonesia, is developing and piloting a sustainable packaging playbook. Bunga Karnisa Goib, Senior Lead for Marine Plastic Pollution & Circular Economy Partnership, World Resources Institute (WRI) Indonesia, will address this initiative.Beyond Indonesia, differing stages of EPR implementation across ASEAN present practical questions for companies operating regional packaging and recycling supply chains. Marc Cox, Director for Stakeholder Relations, Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines, will examine lessons from three years of EPR implementation in the Philippines, while Le Anh, Sustainability Director, DUYTAN Recycling, will discuss Vietnam's EPR progress and polyolefin recycling challenges. Malaysia's policy priorities will be addressed by Wee Ching Yun, Sustainability Sub Committee, Malaysian Plastics Manufacturers Association (MPMA).For Asian suppliers serving international markets, compliance with European packaging requirements represents another commercial consideration. The EU PPWR is increasing attention on recyclability assessments, recycled-content documentation, and certification. Paolo Glerean, Chair of the Steering Board, RecyClass, will examine recyclability assessment under PPWR and the role of traceability and certification in demonstrating compliance across global supply chains.Alongside regulation, the conference will assess the economics of PET and rPET production. Richard Foong, Managing Consultant, NexantECA, will address PET market margins, feedstock economics and capacity expansion amid geopolitical uncertainty. Xin Nee Chua, Senior Price Analyst, OPIS, A Dow Jones Company, will examine Asian rPET supply and demand, including the effects of trade tensions, pricing developments and competition between virgin and recycled PET.The commercial viability of circular packaging also depends on whether enough suitable waste materials can be collected, processed and converted into consistent-quality recycled resins. A panel involving Danone Indonesia, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Indonesia and Asahi Global Procurement Pte. Ltd. will consider whether Asia can build a reliable circular packaging system.Food-grade recycling is another summit focus. Alexander Bryan Sutjipto, Commercial Manager, Amandina Bumi Nusantara, will discuss scaling food-grade PET recycling in Indonesia, while Prof. Marco Zhong, Director, National reference laboratory for food contact material(Guangdong), IQTC, will present research on bisphenol A (BPA) residues in recycled PET.The final conference day extends the discussion to circular polyolefins, advanced recycling and flexible packaging. Nicholas Kolesch, Global Feedstock Director, Mura Technology Limited, will examine feedstock development for advanced recycling in ASEAN. Steven Burns, Chief Commercial Officer, ReVentas, will address dissolution recycling for food-grade recycled polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PE), while Varun Karasia, CFO, Lucro, will discuss converting post-consumer films into higher-value post-consumer recycled (PCR) resin.A separately bookable site visit on 11 November will provide participants with an opportunity to visit a collection centre and PT Amandina Bumi Nusantara's food-grade rPET recycling facility, offering an operational perspective on collection and recycling infrastructure.Held at Le Meridien Jakarta, the event brings together regulatory, brand-owner, recycling, materials and technology perspectives on the practical requirements for circular plastics packaging. Its central focus is how evolving producer responsibility obligations, international compliance expectations and recycling economics can translate into commercially workable packaging value chains across Asia.Further details and registration information are available at or from...

Hafizah Adam

Centre for Management Technology

+65 6817 5744

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Asia's Packaging EPR Shift Puts PET Recycling, Compliance & Circular Plastics in Focus at 15th Asia PET Series this Nov News Provided By Centre for Management Technology October 28, 2026, 02:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Environment, Waste Management, World & Regional



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