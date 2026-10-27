Chennai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Warns Of Strong Winds Along Tamil Nadu Coast, Check Forecast

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu Weather Update, October 28: Cyclone Arnab is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast near Yanam with powerful winds. The IMD has issued a warning for fishermen, while parts of Tamil Nadu may receive rain

Tamil Nadu Weather Update (October 28, 2026): Cyclone Arnab is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast near Yanam on Wednesday, October 28, bringing powerful winds and rough sea conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned fishermen against venturing into several parts of the Bay of Bengal. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall in parts of the Western Ghats, while Chennai is expected to remain partly cloudy.

According to the IMD, Cyclone Arnab has intensified while moving west-northwestwards over the central-western Bay of Bengal. The system is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, near Yanam, as a very severe cyclonic storm.

Winds along the Andhra Pradesh coast are likely to reach 115–125 kmph, with gusts of up to 140 kmph from the early hours of Wednesday until noon. Wind speeds are expected to decrease to 60–70 kmph, with gusts reaching 80 kmph, by Wednesday evening.

By Thursday morning, October 29, winds are forecast to weaken further to 40–50 kmph, with gusts of up to 60 kmph, before gradually subsiding.

Although Andhra Pradesh is expected to bear the brunt of the cyclone, Tamil Nadu's coastal areas may also experience strong winds and rough seas. Residents and fishermen should follow official weather advisories and safety instructions.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall at isolated places across the Western Ghats districts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Southern Tamil Nadu may also receive light rain in a few locations.

The remaining parts of the state, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, are likely to experience dry weather.

In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 33–34°C, while the minimum temperature may settle between 25°C and 26°C.

While widespread rainfall is not expected across Tamil Nadu, residents in areas likely to receive showers should keep track of local weather updates, particularly if travelling through hilly regions.

The IMD has issued a strong-wind warning for fishermen operating along the Tamil Nadu coast and several adjoining sea areas.

Along the north Tamil Nadu coast, winds are expected to blow at 40–50 kmph, with gusts reaching 60 kmph on Wednesday, October 28.

The central-east and adjoining central-west Bay of Bengal are likely to experience the most severe conditions. Winds of 115–125 kmph, gusting to 140 kmph, are forecast until Wednesday morning. Conditions are expected to ease later in the day and continue weakening on Thursday.

In the southwest Bay of Bengal, winds may reach 40–50 kmph, with gusts of up to 60 kmph on Wednesday. Similar wind conditions are forecast over the Andaman Sea from October 28 to October 30.

Given the dangerous sea conditions, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the affected areas during the warning period. They should also monitor official IMD bulletins for updates on wind speeds and changes in the cyclone's movement.