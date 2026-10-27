Affordable Heating And Air Provides Heating Repair Services Across Los Angeles And Ventura Counties

MENAFN - GetNews) By combining repair services with maintenance and installation support, the company aims to help property owners make practical decisions about indoor comfort, equipment performance, and long-term HVAC costs.

Chatsworth, California - October 27, 2026 - Affordable Heating and Air, a woman-owned HVAC contractor serving Los Angeles and Ventura counties, provides heating repair services designed to help homeowners and businesses maintain comfortable indoor environments. The company offers furnace troubleshooting, heating system repairs, maintenance, and installation services, with emergency HVAC assistance available 24 hours a day.

Heating systems can develop problems over time due to worn components, electrical faults, thermostat malfunctions, restricted airflow, or inadequate maintenance. When these issues arise, professional inspection can help identify the source of the problem and determine the appropriate repair. Affordable Heating and Air provides affordable heating repair services intended to address these concerns while helping customers understand their available options.

The company's technicians inspect heating equipment, assess reported problems, and explain recommended repairs before work begins. Written estimates and transparent pricing are part of the company's approach to helping customers make informed decisions about their HVAC systems. Depending on the equipment's age, condition, and repair requirements, customers may also discuss whether continued maintenance or system replacement is the more practical option.

Affordable Heating and Air serves residential and commercial customers throughout Los Angeles County, including the San Fernando Valley, as well as communities across Ventura County. Its services include furnace repair, heating system installation, heat pump services, preventive maintenance, and heating safety inspections.

The company also provides emergency HVAC service for customers experiencing unexpected heating or cooling problems outside regular business hours. This availability is intended to give customers access to service coordination when equipment failures occur during evenings, weekends, or holidays.

Regular heating maintenance can help identify developing equipment problems, support efficient system operation, and reduce the likelihood of unexpected breakdowns. Inspections may include checking electrical connections, thermostats, airflow, filters, and other system components, depending on the equipment and service requirements.

Affordable Heating and Air is a California-licensed HVAC contractor (CSLB License No. 1081403), bonded and insured. Customers in Los Angeles County can contact the company at (818) 722-1332, while customers in Ventura County can call (805) 755-4074 to discuss heating repair appointments and service options.

About the Company

Affordable Heating and Air is a woman-owned HVAC and plumbing company serving residential and commercial customers across Los Angeles and Ventura counties in Southern California. Founded by Donna Kreisler, the business was established to provide dependable, cost-conscious heating, cooling, and related home comfort services. The company offers HVAC repairs, installations, preventive maintenance, indoor air quality solutions, and plumbing services. Its mission is to make home comfort more accessible through professional workmanship, transparent communication, and practical service options.