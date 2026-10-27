Western Pennsylvania Medical Negligence Attorney Lawrence M. Kelly Highlights $1.92 Million Wrongful Death Verdict

LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA - October 27, 2026 - A jury in the Court of Common Pleas of Lawrence County, Pennsylvania, has returned a $1.92 million verdict in a medical negligence and wrongful death action involving a laboratory's reporting of a critical test result. Western Pennsylvania medical negligence attorney Lawrence M. Kelly of Luxenberg, Garbett, Kelly & George, P.C. (LGKG) ( ) tried the case alongside co-counsel The Kelly Firm and is sharing details about the outcome.

According to Western Pennsylvania medical negligence attorney Lawrence M. Kelly, the jury found in favor of the plaintiff following a week-long trial that began with jury selection on October 13, 2026. The verdict totaled $1.92 million and concluded an action brought after a patient died from a pulmonary embolism. "Cases involving the timely communication of critical test results depend on careful attention to the medical evidence, and the jury gave this matter exactly that kind of attention," explains Kelly.

Western Pennsylvania medical negligence attorney Lawrence M. Kelly notes that the case arose from claims that a laboratory did not timely report a critical D-dimer result to the ordering physician. The patient died from a pulmonary embolism the following day. A pulmonary embolism occurs when a blood clot blocks an artery in the lungs, and the condition can become life-threatening within a short period of time. A D-dimer test is a blood test commonly used to help evaluate the possibility of abnormal blood clotting, and critical results are communicated to the ordering physician so that treating providers can decide on appropriate next steps.

Attorney Kelly and the LGKG trial team worked together with The Kelly Firm throughout the proceedings in Lawrence County. The matter was presented to the jury over the course of a week, and the verdict was returned in favor of the plaintiff. The Court of Common Pleas serves as the trial court of general jurisdiction for civil matters arising in Lawrence County, located in western Pennsylvania. Medical negligence trials commonly involve testimony about standards of care, communication between providers and laboratories, and the connection between an alleged lapse and the outcome for the patient.

Kelly points out that Pennsylvania law provides a legal avenue for families when a death is caused by the wrongful act or neglect of another. The state's wrongful death statute, found at 42 Pa.C.S. Section 8301, allows an action to recover damages that is brought by the personal representative of the decedent for the benefit of certain family members. "Families often learn the full circumstances of a loss only after the fact, and a trial gives them the opportunity to have the evidence reviewed by a jury," adds Kelly.

Pennsylvania generally applies a two-year limitation period to negligence and wrongful death claims under 42 Pa.C.S. Section 5524, which makes timely review of the facts an important consideration. The firm advises families with questions about a medical event to consult legal counsel about the deadlines that may apply to their circumstances.

"The verdict reflects the jury's careful attention to a week of testimony and exhibits, and the entire trial team is grateful for the time and consideration the jurors devoted to this case," says Kelly. Results depend on the facts of each matter, and this outcome does not predict the result in any other case.

For those with questions after a loss involving possible medical negligence, consulting an experienced medical negligence attorney may help clarify available legal options. Questions about this verdict may be directed to LGKG.

About Luxenberg, Garbett, Kelly & George, P.C.:

Luxenberg, Garbett, Kelly & George, P.C. (LGKG) is a Pennsylvania law firm that represents clients in medical negligence and wrongful death matters. Attorney Lawrence M. Kelly, a partner at the firm, served as lead counsel in this case. For consultations, call (724) 658-8535.

Embed

GMB:

Email and website

Email:...

Website: