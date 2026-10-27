Horseshoe Bay Land For Sale: Gated Lake LBJ Homesites Available At The Trails

MENAFN - GetNews)"The Map of Lands and Trails of Horseshoe Bay"Lots for sale in Horseshoe Bay, TX, from two-thirds of an acre to five acres, priced from $350,000. Development opportunities on Lake LBJ are also available in Phase 4.

HORSESHOE BAY, Texas - October 27, 2026 - The Trails of Horseshoe Bay has land for sale inside its gated community on Lake LBJ. The current offering includes six homesites from 0.67 to 5.05 acres, priced from $350,000 to $995,000, and one newly built home. Tours are available through the community's Land Office.

For buyers comparing Horseshoe Bay land for sal, The Trails offers what the market rarely does: Texas Hill Country acreage inside the gates, on a constant-level lake, 45 miles from Austin. It is one of the few places in Llano County where buildable lots come with a private marina, an equestrian center and a 300-acre wildlife preserve.

"We built The Trails around the land," said developer Michael Walsh. "The oaks stay. The ridgelines stay. Every lot follows the ground it sits on, and every owner shares the lake."

Lots for Sale in Horseshoe Bay, TX

Each homesite at The Trails has its own character:



A 5-acre estate lot platted for private equestrian use

East-facing lots with Hill Country and partial lake views

Lots a short walk from private lake access

Lots wrapped by dedicated greenbelt Lots backing to a 40-acre pasture and the equestrian center

A Gated Community on Lake LBJ

Owners share a private marina on Lake LBJ with covered slips for annual lease, a clubhouse with a lakeside terrace and lap pool, an equestrian center, and miles of private hiking and riding trails. Lake LBJ is a constant-level lake in the Texas Highland Lakes chain, ready for boating year-round.

Texas Wildlife Exemption on Hill Country Land

The community's 300-acre preserve is managed for native wildlife. Land at The Trails may qualify for Texas wildlife valuation, commonly called the wildlife exemption, which taxes land on its conservation value instead of its market value.

Custom Homes on Lake LBJ

Every home at The Trails follows one architectural standard, Modern Texas Vernacular, set with Dick Clark + Associates: native limestone, weathered steel, glass and timber. The master plan is by land planner Roy Bechtol.

Development Opportunities on Lake LBJ: Phase 4

For developers and builders, The Trails has released Phase 4 development tract: the largest offering of raw land in the community, in large-acreage parcels on Lake LBJ. Select tracts are sold with a deeded boat slip at the private marina, a rare feature among Lake LBJ property for sale.

Buying Land in Horseshoe Bay, Texas: Key Facts



Where is The Trails? 1806 FM 2831, Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657, in Llano County, on Lake LBJ.

What lake is Horseshoe Bay on? Lake LBJ, a constant-level lake in the Texas Highland Lakes chain.

How much is land at The Trails? Homesites from $350,000 to $995,000, for 0.67 to 5.05 acres.

Is the community gated? Yes. The marina, clubhouse, trails and equestrian center are for residents.

What is a deeded boat slip? A boat slip owned with the land and recorded on the deed, not leased. At The Trails, deeded slips come with select Phase 4 tracts.

How far is it from Austin? 45 miles. Horseshoe Bay Resort, four championship golf courses and a private jet center are minutes away. Is there land for development? Yes. Phase 4 offers large-acreage tracts on Lake LBJ for builders and developers.

About The Trails of Horseshoe Bay

The Trails of Horseshoe Bay is a gated land and homesite community on Lake LBJ in Horseshoe Bay, Texas. Founded by developer Michael Walsh, it pairs custom homesites with a 300-acre wildlife preserve, a private marina, a clubhouse, an equestrian center and miles of private trails.

Media contact: The Land Office, The Trails of Horseshoe Bay · 512-470-5517 · trailsofhorseshoebay