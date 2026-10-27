Dubai's World Trade Centre Roundabout: Easier To Exit After Roadworks, Commuters Say

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Drivers using Dubai's World Trade Centre junction said that the routes are now clearer and some journeys more direct, though motorists still need to pay attention to the new exits and diversions.

During construction, drivers faced changing routes and difficulty reaching some exits. Now, flyovers carry traffic in several directions over and under the junction, while lane markings and sign boards help motorists choose where to go. Drivers are still getting used to the changed layout.

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Emaad Shareef, an automobile salesperson in Al Quoz, drives through the junction every day from his home in Abu Hail. He said taking the correct exit had been difficult during construction, when drivers sometimes had to go around to reach the road they needed.

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“During the construction, it was difficult to take the exit. Now everything is marked properly, and we can clearly understand which lane to drive in,” he said. He added that traffic had eased and most of the work appeared to be complete.

The Roads and Transport Authority announced the Dh696-million project in October 2024. It includes five bridges spanning 5,000 metres. The former roundabout has been converted into a junction, with bridges carrying traffic in different directions. The project has opened in stages, and the final bridge is scheduled to open on October 30.

Raza Khamer, a Karama resident who manages a hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, said taking an exit had been difficult when he was in the second lane. He now finds the lanes and exits easier to follow, although some barricades remain.

“When I read in the news that it was going to open, I focused on what had changed on my way home. I saw that some flyovers take traffic over the junction. It is very easy to take the exit now, and the lanes are marked properly,” he said.“There are still barricades on the roads, but I believe they will be removed soon.”

Abdul Qayyum, a resident of Jumeirah Residence in Al Hudaiba, often drives from Satwa towards Sheikh Zayed Road. He said he previously had to wait at the World Trade Centre roundabout. The new layout gives drivers separate routes.

“Now one route goes over the flyover towards Al Majlis and Al Mustaqbal Street, while the other continues towards Sheikh Zayed Road,” he said.“The traffic has already eased.”

The final bridge will serve traffic from Al Majlis Street towards 2nd December Street. RTA said that the route is expected to take one minute instead of six, while average delay at the junction is projected to fall from 12 minutes to 90 seconds. These are the authority's estimates. Commuters say the routes they use are becoming easier to follow, though drivers will need to familiarise themselves with the new exits and diversions.

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