Drive To Great! BAIC FOTON Africa Partners Conference Set To Open

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 29, the BAIC FOTON Africa Partners Conference, themed“Drive to Great,” will take place in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. Over 600 distributors, key customers, industry partners and media representatives from 42 African countries and regions will gather to explore commercial vehicle market opportunities and witness FOTON's progress in localized operations and regional cooperation. From manufacturing achievements to new product launches, the conference promises exciting highlights.









BAIC FOTON Africa Partners Conference

Deepening Localization: Manufacturing Strength in Focus

Localization remains central to BAIC FOTON's global development. As a key manufacturing base in Africa, the BAIC South Africa Plant strengthens regional production capabilities and market responsiveness.

During the conference, guests will tour the plant to gain firsthand insights into localized manufacturing and operational achievements. The BAIC FOTON Africa Regional Training Center will also be officially unveiled, supporting product technology training, talent development and service capabilities to further strengthen regional operations.

Product Innovation: New Launches and Dynamic Experiences

Addressing Africa's diverse transportation needs, BAIC FOTON will introduce its latest commercial vehicle lineup. The GALAXUS R5 and C5 heavy trucks will officially launch in Africa, while the TUNLAND PHEV pickup will make its South African debut, offering more choices for different transport scenarios.

Beyond product launches, the conference will feature static displays of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, light commercial vehicles, pickups and vans. Drift performances and test drives will provide immersive opportunities to experience vehicle power, comfort and handling, bringing product innovation to life.

Strengthening Partnerships: Advancing Together in Africa

The conference will facilitate discussions on regional development strategies, market expansion and partner collaboration. Strategic cooperation initiatives and customer vehicle deliveries will further reinforce relationships with African partners.

With growing localized manufacturing capabilities, an expanding product portfolio and stronger service support, BAIC FOTON continues to build a foundation for sustainable development in Africa while exploring new opportunities alongside its partners.

On October 29, the BAIC FOTON Africa Partners Conference will open in South Africa. Stay tuned for more highlights!

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