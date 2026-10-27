Plastics Industry In India To Reach USD 68.41 Billion By 2032, Driven By Packaging And Pharmaceutical Demand Reports Mordor Intelligence
Hyderabad, India, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent reports from Mordor Intelligence, India plastics industry is estimated at USD 49.98 billion in 2027 and is projected to reach USD 68.41 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.48%. India plastics market growth in packaging and electric two-wheelers is creating fresh opportunities for polymer manufacturers. Integrated production and recycled-material capabilities may help suppliers meet demand and regulatory requirements, while managing fluctuations in raw material costs remains a key challenge.
India P lastics Market Upcoming Trends & Developments:
PLI Support Encouraging Polymer Manufacturing in Gujarat
Grasim Industries and Lubrizol Advanced Materials have launched a CPVC resin facility in Gujarat, strengthening domestic production capabilities. The expansion could offer converters an additional sourcing option, although actual demand will depend on supply agreements and market requirements.
Quick-Commerce Expansion Supporting Rigid Food Packaging
The growth of quick-commerce services is creating opportunities for rigid food packaging manufacturers. However, resin demand will depend on packaging design, container volumes, and material efficiency, as lightweight designs may reduce plastic consumption.
Electric Two-Wheelers Expanding Opportunities for Engineering Plastics
Rising electric two-wheeler adoption is creating new opportunities for polymer component manufacturers. Companies such as Bright Brothers Limited can benefit from demand for customized automotive parts, although lightweight vehicle designs may limit resin use per component.
India Plastic Industry Segmentation:
By Polymer Type
- Polyethylene (LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
- Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)
- Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
- Polycarbonate (PC)
- Other Polymers (PMMA, POM, etc.)
By Specialty and Bioplastics Category
- Biodegradable Bioplastics (PLA, PHA, and Starch Blends)
- Bio-Based Non-Biodegradable Plastics (Bio-PE and Bio-PET)
By Processing Method
- Injection Molding
- Blow Molding
- Extrusion Processing
- Thermoforming
- Rotational Molding
- Compression Molding
- Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing)
By End-Use Application
- Packaging
- Rigid Packaging
- Flexible Packaging
- Building and Construction
- Automotive and Transportation
- Electrical and Electronics
- Agriculture and Irrigation
Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
Consumer Products and Housewares
- Furniture and Bedding
- Other Applications (Textiles, Sports, and Leisure)
For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: ?utm_source=globenewswire
“India's plastics industry is supported by rising demand from packaging, construction, automotive, electrical, and consumer goods applications, alongside investments in domestic polymer production and processing capabilities. Growing interest in recycled materials, changing packaging regulations, and improvements in manufacturing technologies are also shaping the industry's outlook. This assessment combines structured market research with cross-industry analysis to help decision-makers understand regional growth patterns, assess competitive developments, and identify emerging opportunities across India's plastics value chain,” says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.
India Plastic Industry Share by Region
Plastic Packaging Regulations in India
India's plastic packaging regulations include category-specific recycled-content requirements effective March 31, 2026, alongside exemptions where recycled material use is legally restricted. Maharashtra also enforces additional restrictions on selected plastic bags, disposable plastic products, and thermocol items, influencing material selection and compliance requirements for manufacturers and converters.
Western India's Polymer Production Capacity
Western India accounted for 46.71% of India's plastics market in 2026, supported by strong industrial infrastructure. ONGC Petro additions Limited's Dahej complex has annual ethylene and propylene capacities of 1.1 million and 0.6 million metric tons, respectively, strengthening the regional supply of polyethylene and polypropylene.India Plastic Companies
- Reliance Industries Ltd
- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
- GAIL (India) Ltd
- Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd
- Supreme Industries Ltd
- Nilkamal Ltd
- Time Technoplast Ltd
- Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd Kingfa Science and Technology India Ltd Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
- Plastiblends India Ltd
- Responsive Industries Ltd
- Safari Industries (India) Ltd
- VIP Industries Ltd
- Cello Consumer Products Pvt Ltd (Cello)
- Cosmo First Ltd
- Alternicq Ltd
- Ester Industries Ltd
- SRF Ltd
- Jindal Poly Films Ltd
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