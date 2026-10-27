Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Arnab Makes Landfall Flights Disrupted

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Arnab has begun making landfall along Andhra Pradesh's coast, bringing winds of up to 150 kmph, torrential rain and a storm surge threat. Odisha faces severe weather alerts

Cyclone Arnab Update: Andhra Pradesh Faces Powerful Winds as Odisha, Bengal Brace for Heavy Rain

Cyclone Arnab began making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast near Yanam early on Wednesday, October 28, triggering heavy rainfall, damaging winds and warnings of coastal inundation. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the system was packing sustained winds of 125–135 kmph, with gusts reaching 150 kmph.

The storm has disrupted normal life in parts of Andhra Pradesh, with uprooted trees, damaged power lines and blocked roads reported in several locations. Its wider impact has also brought heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of West Bengal, while Odisha remains under multiple weather warnings.

Flight operations have been affected across the region, prompting airlines and aviation authorities to issue advisories for passengers.

Cyclone Arnab was moving north-westwards at approximately 3 kmph in the hours before the latest IMD bulletin. The weather agency said the landfall process was expected to continue for another three hours, with the system forecast to move slowly before turning north-north-westwards.

The landfall zone was expected to extend between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, south of Yanam. Winds in the affected areas were forecast to remain between 125 and 135 kmph, with gusts of up to 150 kmph, before gradually weakening.

The cyclone has already caused visible damage in Andhra Pradesh. Several trees were uprooted and power lines snapped in parts of Kakinada. In Visakhapatnam, heavy rain and strong winds brought down trees, obstructing Beach Road and sections of Seethammadhara.

Coastal inundation is another major concern. The IMD warned that a storm surge of 1.5–2.5 metres above the astronomical tide could inundate low-lying coastal areas over the following four to five hours. Kakinada and Yanam were identified as areas likely to experience the highest surge.

Rainfall has also been exceptionally heavy in parts of the state. More than 200 mm of rain was recorded at several locations in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts between 8.30 am on October 27 and 3 am on October 28.

Residents in vulnerable coastal areas have been urged to follow official instructions and remain alert to flooding and other weather-related hazards.

The cyclone's influence has prompted the IMD to issue warnings across several Odisha districts, with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds.

Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri were placed under severe weather warnings. Isolated locations in these districts could receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while one or two places may experience extremely heavy downpours. Wind speeds of 60–80 kmph, with gusts reaching 90 kmph, were also forecast.

An orange warning was issued for Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Balangir, Bargarh, Puri, Khordha, Sonepur, Boudh and Nayagarh. These districts were expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and winds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph.

The yellow warning covered Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack. Heavy rainfall at isolated locations, thunderstorms and winds of 30–40 kmph, with gusts reaching 50 kmph, were possible.

The warnings were scheduled to remain in effect from October 28 until 8.30 pm on October 29.

West Bengal has also reported heavy rain and gusty winds as the system's effects extend beyond the immediate landfall area. Residents in affected locations should monitor IMD updates, particularly where intense rainfall could lead to waterlogging and travel difficulties.

The cyclone has prompted aviation authorities to review safety measures and prepare for further disruption. The Ministry of Civil Aviation convened a meeting to assess the situation as the storm was forecast to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm while crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast.

Flights to and from coastal Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha, including Bhubaneswar, were expected to face the greatest disruption. Hyderabad, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur could also experience knock-on delays, depending on the storm's movement.

Flight operations at Visakhapatnam Airport had been suspended since the afternoon of October 27, while services at Vijayawada and Rajahmundry were suspended after 7 pm that day. The Delhi–Bhogapuram–Delhi service was also cancelled for October 28.

Airlines have announced cancellations and warned of possible changes to their schedules.

- Air India: The airline announced six cancellations on the Delhi–Visakhapatnam route scheduled for October 27, along with cancellations affecting the Delhi–Vijayawada–Delhi sector on October 28. It warned that further disruption could affect flights to and from Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

- Air India Express: The airline reported 13 cancellations, mainly affecting Visakhapatnam services and connections with Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Vijayawada. Its Varanasi–Bangkok and Bangkok–Visakhapatnam services were also cancelled.

- IndiGo: The airline suspended operations at Visakhapatnam and halted services at Vijayawada and Rajahmundry after 7 pm on October 27. Its final cancellation figures remained provisional.

- Akasa Air: The airline cancelled its Delhi–Bhogapuram and return flights scheduled for October 28, while indicating that its other services were expected to operate normally.

- Alliance Air: The airline reported no cancellations and continued to operate its network as usual.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has asked airlines and airport operators to coordinate with the Airports Authority of India, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, IMD and disaster management agencies to maintain operational safety and keep passengers informed.

Passengers have been advised to check their flight status through the airline's official website, mobile application, helpline or SMS service before leaving for the airport. Travellers should avoid heading to the airport until their flight status is confirmed and allow additional time for their journeys.

The ministry has also asked airlines to follow applicable rebooking and refund rules, provide timely updates about cancellations and delays, and assist senior citizens, passengers with reduced mobility, families travelling with infants and those requiring medical attention.

Passengers whose complaints remain unresolved after approaching their airline can escalate them through the AirSewa portal or application.

As Cyclone Arnab continues to affect the eastern coast, residents and travellers should rely on official weather bulletins and airline updates for the latest information.