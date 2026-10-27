Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Severe Cyclone Arnab Landfall Bengal Forecast

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Very severe cyclonic storm Arnab will hit the Andhra Pradesh coast soon. West Bengal will not face a direct landfall. Kolkata and several South Bengal districts will still see cloudy skies and heavy rain

Cyclone Arnab is gaining more power every hour. The storm has now become a very severe cyclone. The system will likely make landfall on Wednesday morning. It will hit the coast between Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, right between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam.

The weather forecast predicts massive wind speeds during the landfall. Cyclone Arnab will pack winds between 115 and 125 kmph. The wind gusts can even reach up to 140 kmph during the storm.

The morning started with clear and sunny skies. The weather will change by the afternoon with partial cloud cover. Dark clouds will cover Howrah, Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, and South 24 Parganas later today.

West Bengal will escape the direct landfall of Cyclone Arnab. The storm will still impact several districts across the state. Many southern districts will experience rain and lightning strikes today.

The weather department bulletin predicts scattered rainfall across Kolkata and other southern districts on Wednesday. Cyclone Arnab will also bring heavy rain to South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur.