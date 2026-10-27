XINGBU Details Foot Massager Sourcing And OEM Purchasing Options For Home Wellness Brands

MENAFN - GetNews)"Jinhua Xingbu Technology Co., Ltd."XINGBU highlights foot massager sourcing and OEM options for wellness brands, retailers and distributors. Its range includes enclosed kneading, foot-and-calf and foldable foot spa models. A North American control-interface optimization project and a reported 20,000-unit Korean supply case illustrate its project experience. Buyers can request specifications, samples and customized quotations.

JINHUA, China - October 27, 2026 - XINGBU, a China-based foot massager manufacturer providing OEM and ODM services, is highlighting its current home wellness portfolio for brands, retailers and distributors reviewing sourcing options. The range includes enclosed kneading devices, combined foot-and-calf models and foldable foot spa products, giving purchasing teams several formats to assess against their customers, sales channels and branding requirements.

The portfolio addresses a practical sourcing challenge: products with similar descriptions can differ substantially in coverage, cleaning access, storage needs and customization scope. By comparing identifiable models and approved specifications, buyers can develop a more precise purchasing brief before committing to samples or bulk production.

Three Foot Massager Formats for Different Retail Needs

XINGBU's product range gives buyers three distinct starting points. Each format serves a different merchandising purpose and should be evaluated against the intended user experience.



XB-8592 - Enclosed foot massager: Combines 3D roller kneading, full-foot air compression and heating. A removable fabric liner provides access for routine cleaning. Purchasing teams can assess massage functions, fit and cleaning requirements together.

XB-8590C - Combined calf and foot massager: Uses a deep U-shaped chamber with mechanical massage, air compression and vibration. Buyers seeking a calf massager can evaluate lower-leg coverage alongside overall dimensions and control accessibility. XB-901 - Foldable electric foot spa massager: Integrates foot rollers, heating and LCD touch control in a collapsible structure with an approximately 18-centimeter folded height. Evaluation can focus on water-based use, storage and packaging.



The comparison helps buyers establish their priorities before selecting optional features. A foot-only device, a deeper foot-and-calf unit and a water-based foot spa should be assessed as different product formats, with separate requirements for storage, cleaning and customer instructions.

Customer Feedback in Practice: A North American Foot-and-Calf Project

In its published XB-8590C project case, XINGBU reports supporting a North American health-equipment brand in launching the foot-and-calf model on Amazon. The company states that customer feedback on the original user experience informed an optimization of the top-mounted digital control interface.

The example gives purchasing teams a specific product-development topic to discuss: how a manufacturer responds when feedback identifies an area for improvement. For brands comparing foot massager suppliers, the ability to review an operating interface is relevant alongside the device's massage functions and external appearance.

A combined foot-and-calf product requires buyers to consider how users reach the controls, identify settings and move between functions. These points can be included in sample evaluation, with requested changes documented before the final specification is approved.

The XINGBU case provides a concrete example of an interface revision. Buyers planning a similar project can request a review of available controls, proposed branding and any development requirements for the selected model. The scope and feasibility of changes should be confirmed for each order.

Foldable Foot Spa Design: Storage as a Purchasing Consideration

The XINGBU XB-901 Foldable Electric Foot Spa Massager combines roller massage and heating with a collapsible structure. Its published folded height of approximately 18 centimeters gives buyers a measurable characteristic to compare with their storage and merchandising requirements.

That measurement is particularly relevant when evaluating a foot spa massager for home use, where the product must be stored between sessions. However, folded product height alone does not determine shipping efficiency. Buyers should request the actual retail-box dimensions, shipping-carton configuration and gross weight for the proposed order before comparing freight costs.

The sample review should also examine folding operation, access for cleaning, control readability and the clarity of filling, use and storage instructions. These details help retailers explain the product accurately and prepare customer-support materials before launch.

Published Supply Case: 20,000 Units for a Korean E-Commerce Brand

XINGBU reports supplying 20,000 foldable electric foot spa massager units to a Korean e-commerce brand in a published project case. The example provides a documented reference for the company's work with this product format and an online retail customer.

For buyers considering a similar program, the next discussion should connect the proposed quantity with branding, packaging and production requirements. The XB-901 product page lists branding possibilities across the housing, control panel, retail packaging, user manual and shipping carton, subject to the approved design.

This makes the case relevant to private-label planning beyond the device itself. A coordinated review of the product, packaging and instructions can help buyers establish a consistent retail presentation. Project-specific quantities, schedules and acceptance requirements should be agreed separately for each purchasing program.

OEM Purchasing: Separate Branding Changes from Product Development

For the XB-8592, XINGBU lists customization options including product colors, screen-printed logos, color-box artwork and packaging materials. Buyers can use these options to define the presentation of an existing model before considering more extensive changes.

An OEM or ODM brief should distinguish visual customization from proposed functional or structural development. A packaging revision requires different review work from a change to controls, dimensions or operating configuration. Stating these requirements early allows the manufacturer to assess feasibility and identify the approvals needed before production.

To obtain a comparable quotation, buyers should specify the destination market, target order quantity, selected model, essential functions and branding scope. Sample arrangements, minimum order quantity, any tooling requirements and the production schedule should be confirmed as part of the commercial review.

Manufacturing Resources and Order Verification

XINGBU's published company profile reports more than 30,000 square meters of manufacturing space, six manufacturing and assembly lines, and annual production capacity exceeding 800,000 units across its broader product portfolio. It also reports annual development of 15–20 models. These figures refer to company-wide capacity and development activity.

The company describes incoming-material inspection, in-process control and final batch inspection within its quality system. For a particular order, buyers should confirm the inspection criteria, applicable model documentation, approved electrical configuration and packaging requirements.

During Q4 2026 sourcing reviews, purchasing teams can request current specifications and project-specific production availability. Sample approval, artwork sign-off and inspection milestones should be included when building a proposed delivery schedule.

Complementary Categories and Next Steps

Alongside its foot massager range, XINGBU offers neck massager, hand massager, head massager and knee massager options. Buyers developing broader collections can also review a vibration plate or massage gun for fitness assortments, or an LED face mask for personal-care ranges. Each category requires its own specification and documentation review.

Request current XINGBU foot massager specifications, shortlist models for sample evaluation and submit an OEM or ODM brief for a project-specific quotation. Include the intended market, quantity, product format and customization requirements to support a focused purchasing discussion.

About XINGBU

XINGBU is the brand of Jinhua Xingbu Technology Co., Ltd., a manufacturer based in Jinhua, Zhejiang, China. Its business origins date to 1999, with the company established in 2016. Integrating research and development, manufacturing and global sales, XINGBU supplies foot massager products, other body-part massagers, fitness equipment and personal-care devices, with OEM and ODM services for international brands, retailers and distributors.