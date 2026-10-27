AI Hiring Report 2026: 4 Percent Of 652 AI Specialist Job Postings Ask For Evidence Of A Shipped AI System

MENAFN - GetNews)"AI Hiring Report 2026: listed pay and asks in 5,721 US job postings"How much does an AI specialist cost, and what do employers ask for? A read of 5,721 US job postings from September 2 to October 6, 2026, set against BLS wage and benefit data.

Boston, MA - October 27, 2026 - The AI Hiring Report 2026, published by Boston consulting firm ColabContent, finds that few US employers hiring AI automation and implementation specialists ask to see a system the candidate has built: 4 percent of the postings asked for evidence of having built, shipped or deployed one. The report read 5,721 US job postings on LinkedIn public listings and Google Jobs between September 2 and October 6, 2026, and set the listed pay against federal wage and benefit data.

For AI specialist roles, 652 postings from 440 companies were read. 26 percent asked for any proof of results, such as a portfolio, a case study or measurable impact, and 60 percent mentioned AI at all. 166 of the 652 listed a pay range, with a median of $75,000 to $104,000.

Key findings:



AI specialist: median listed range $75,000 to $104,000 (166 of 652 postings listed pay); about $141,729 in year one once benefits, recruiting and equipment are added

AI engineer: median listed range $120,000 to $165,000, on a small sample (16 of 551 postings listed pay)

Head of AI or director of AI: median listed range $150,000 to $224,992, on a small sample (9 of 132 postings listed pay); about $327,741 in year one with executive recruiting cost

Across the 15 roles studied, 3,858 postings matched at least one role and 831 of those listed a pay range None of the 132 head of AI postings carried the title chief AI officer

The year-one figures add employer benefits from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Employer Costs for Employee Compensation (June 2026), where benefits were 30.0 percent of total compensation, about 43 cents for every wage dollar, plus average cost per hire from the SHRM 2025 Benchmarking Survey ($5,475 nonexecutive, $35,879 executive). BLS has no occupation named AI engineer or AI specialist, so each role page names the closest BLS occupation and explains the match.

"Only 4 percent of the AI specialist postings ask to see a system the candidate has already built. In my reading, an employer filling one of these roles learns more from a demonstration of finished work than from the rest of the posting," said Brandon Rodriguez, founder of ColabContent.

The full report, the method with every title pattern used, and the data file are at . A budget guide by role is at how-much-to-budget-for-an-ai-hire/. The next read of postings is planned for November 2026.

About ColabContent

ColabContent LLC is a custom AI consulting firm based in Boston and formed in 2020. It works across sales and marketing, operations, customer experience, back office, team, data and reporting, and software. It builds systems that the client owns. It charges no per-seat fees and no hourly rates.