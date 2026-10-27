MENAFN - GetNews)"David Dardashti and Dania Oliver"

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico - October 27, 2026 - Marking over 16 years of clinical experience in specialized addiction recovery, Ibogaine by David Dardashti announces a formal reaffirmation of its foundational mission and clinical pillars. Having guided thousands through complex dependency resets, the facility continues to refine proprietary protocols that distinguish ibogaine from conventional psychedelics through precision dosing, comfort-focused stabilization, and comprehensive case documentation.

A Grounded, Perceptive Approach to Healing

While substances such as LSD, psilocybin mushrooms, and peyote often produce outward perceptual distortions or abstract sensory states, ibogaine operates through an introspective, objective mechanism. Under clinical supervision, the experience provides individuals with an acute cognitive perspective directly tied to their real-life experiences, emotional history, and behavioral patterns. Rather than inducing detachment, the process facilitates a clear review of life events and underlying trauma, enabling patients to confront the root causes of addiction with emotional resolve.

"Classic psychedelics like LSD, psilocybin, and peyote tend to alter sensory reality, taking the mind outward into abstract visions," stated founder David Dardashti. "Ibogaine does the exact opposite. It is not an escape from reality, but an intensely perceptive encounter with it. The insight a person receives is directly relative to what they are actually living through-their choices, relationships, and unaddressed trauma. It provides the objective perspective necessary to confront root causes without emotional evasion, allowing patients to untangle psychological patterns and rebuild their lives with genuine clarity."

David Dardashti's Core Clinical Pillars

To maximize safety, efficacy, and physical comfort, Dardashti outlines four non-negotiable operational standards that define every treatment program at the facility:

Optimized 6-to-9-Hour Treatment Windows: While uncontrolled flood doses can produce extended states of physical exhaustion lasting 24 to 36 hours, Dardashti's individualized calibration ensures that the primary active phase concludes within 6 to 9 hours. This focused timeline minimizes physiological and cardiovascular fatigue while delivering the necessary neurochemical reset.

Strict Use of Pure Ibogaine Hydrochloride: The facility exclusively administers pharmaceutical-grade, pure ibogaine hydrochloride (HCl). Avoiding unstandardized total alkaloid extracts ensures exact, milligram-level dosing tailored precisely to each patient's metabolic profile, cardiac baselines, and medical history.

Non-Opiate Withdrawal Management via Pre-Treatment Boosters: The clinic strictly avoids administering replacement opioids or synthetic agonists to manage acute withdrawal before treatment. Instead, patients receive precisely calibrated ibogaine micro-boosters leading up to the primary flood dose. This method systematically alleviates acute physical withdrawal distress, keeping patients comfortable and stable without introducing competing pharmaceutical dependencies.

Institutional Oversight and Data Archiving: To safeguard clinical precision, David Dardashti appointed Dania Oliver as Executive Assistant. Oliver oversees interdepartmental communications, enforces protocol compliance,and directs the systematic archiving of case-by-case dosing data, physiological baselines, and post-treatment outcomes. This rigorous recordkeeping ensures every patient receives care informed by over a decade and a half of empirical clinical insights.



"Addiction treatment requires clinical discipline, not generalized procedures," added Dardashti. "By standardizing our timing, utilizing pure compounds, eliminating replacement opioids, and documenting every physiological metric, we provide individuals with a safe, direct path to reclaimed autonomy."

About Ibogaine by David Dardashti

Located in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Ibogaine by David Dardashti is an advanced holistic recovery and neuro-rehabilitation center. Backed by 16 years of continuous research and data-backed protocols, the facility specializes in personalized ibogaine administration for substance dependence, trauma, depression, and executive burnout.