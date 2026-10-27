PM Koretskyi Orders Faster Repairs To Kyiv's Southern Bridge

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi emphasized this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

“The Southern Bridge and the metro were hit. According to the Air Force, the enemy used up to 16 ballistic missiles. I was already in contact with the city administration this morning. I instructed the Ministry of Infrastructure to speed up the work to restore the bridge as quickly as possible. The government is providing the necessary assistance with the restoration. People need to be able to travel freely from one side of the river to the other. The other bridges remain operational, but the traffic load on them has increased,” the statement said.

Koretskyi urged local authorities to monitor passenger traffic and, if necessary, provide additional surface transport to metro stations that remain operational and to the urban rail service.

“People must be able to get to work and back home normally while the bridge is being repaired,” the Prime Minister stressed.

He reported that Russia had launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine overnight using missiles and attack drones. Kyiv bore the brunt of the assault, while 10 other regions also came under attack. One person was killed and at least 16 were injured.

Zelensky on overnight attack: Russia targeted energy, logistics, and urban infrastructure almost everywhere

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles, damaging medical facilities, a school, the Southern Bridge, a metro station, a university dormitory and an apartment building.