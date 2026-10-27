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Private Hospitals May Have To Go Public With Tariffs

Private Hospitals May Have To Go Public With Tariffs


Date: 2026-10-27 09:31:33

(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Delhi: Private hospitals in India will soon be required to upload their tariff structures and other details to a central government portal, allowing patients to compare costs and make informed treatment decisions, according to two officials familiar with the plan.

Hospitals will have to upload their charges, available specialities, registration details and grievance officer contacts to the government portal under the Clinical Establishments Act (CEA), as part of a plan to improve transparency in hospital billing and grievance redressal.

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Live Mint

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