Private Hospitals May Have To Go Public With Tariffs

Hospitals will have to upload their charges, available specialities, registration details and grievance officer contacts to the government portal under the Clinical Establishments Act (CEA), as part of a plan to improve transparency in hospital billing and grievance redressal.

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