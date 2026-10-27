Petrol And Diesel Prices Today, October 28: Check Fuel Rates In Different Cities Across India

MENAFN - Live Mint) Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged across major Indian cities today. However, CNG prices have increased in several places, including Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru. Fuel rates continue to differ widely between cities.

New Delhi records petrol at ₹102.12 and diesel at ₹95.20. Mumbai has petrol at ₹111.21 while diesel stands at ₹97.83. In Kolkata, petrol costs ₹113.51 while diesel costs ₹99.82. Chennai records petrol at ₹107.76 and diesel at ₹99.55.

Hyderabad has the highest petrol price among major cities, at ₹116.15. Thiruvananthapuram follows at ₹115.49 while Kolkata stands at ₹113.51. Patna records ₹113.37, and Jaipur has petrol priced at ₹113.19. Bangalore's petrol price stands at ₹111.68, above Mumbai's ₹111.21.

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Chandigarh has the lowest petrol price among these cities, at ₹101.54. Lucknow follows at ₹101.86 while Noida records ₹101.96. Gurgaon has petrol at ₹102.97, and Bhubaneswar records ₹108.97. Every listed petrol price remains above ₹100.

Diesel prices present a different order at the higher end. Thiruvananthapuram records the highest listed diesel rate, at ₹104.40. Hyderabad follows closely at ₹104.23, with Bhubaneswar at ₹100.68. These three cities have diesel prices above ₹100.

Chandigarh records the lowest diesel price, at ₹89.47. New Delhi follows at ₹95.20, with Lucknow at ₹95.36. Noida records ₹95.44 while Gurgaon stands at ₹95.64. Jaipur has diesel at ₹98.25, and Patna records ₹99.36. Bangalore's diesel price is ₹99.56, slightly above Chennai's ₹99.55.

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The petrol price gap between Hyderabad and Chandigarh stands at ₹14.61. For diesel, Thiruvananthapuram exceeds Chandigarh by ₹14.93. Kolkata's petrol costs ₹2.30 more than Mumbai's rate. However, its diesel costs ₹1.99 more than Mumbai's price.

Among nearby cities, Gurgaon records higher petrol and diesel prices than New Delhi. Noida's petrol costs less than New Delhi's although its diesel price is higher.

CNG prices today

CNG prices have risen by ₹2 in Chennai, Mathura and Meerut. Chennai's CNG rate now stands at ₹99.50. Mathura records ₹102 while Meerut has CNG priced at ₹95.50. These are the largest increases among the listed CNG locations.

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Mumbai and Bengaluru have recorded CNG increases of ₹1 each. Their prices stand at ₹89 and ₹98, respectively. Sonipat also records a ₹1 increase, taking its rate to ₹95. Bharatpur and Dewas each record increases of 50 paise, reaching ₹98. Firozabad's CNG price rises by 50 paise to ₹99.50.

CNG rates remain unchanged in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Rewari and NCR. New Delhi and NCR both record ₹86.98. Rewari stands at ₹91.59 while Hyderabad records ₹112. Hyderabad has the highest CNG rate among the listed locations. New Delhi and NCR share the lowest listed CNG price.