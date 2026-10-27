DINSEN Earns Australian Watermark Certification For Cast Iron Pipes & Fittings

MENAFN - GetNews)DINSEN, a global manufacturer of drainage and pipe connection solutions, today announced that onitsseries officially obtained the, confirming full compliance with Australian plumbing and drainage standards (AS 4321 and relevant AS/NZS requirements). This milestone enables DINSEN to supply Watermark-certified cast iron drainage systems directly to the Australian and New Zealand markets.

What the Australian Watermark Certification Means

The Watermark is the mandatory conformance mark for plumbing and drainage products in Australia and New Zealand, administered under the WaterMark Certification Scheme by the Australian Building Codes Board (ABCB). For specifiers, plumbers and importers, a Watermark certification means the product has been independently tested and verified to the applicable Australian Standard - a legal prerequisite for installation across Australia. With this certification, DINSEN's cast iron pipes, fittings, couplings and clamps now carry the Watermark licence, giving Australian distributors and contractors a reliable, standards-compliant source for soil, waste and vent (SWV) drainage systems.

DINSEN Cast Iron Pipes & Fittings Product Range

As a one-stop certified cast iron drainage system supplier, DINSEN's Watermark-approved series covers the complete cast iron drainage ecosystem:



Cast iron soil and drain pipes - hubless and hub-and-spigot designs for vertical and horizontal drainage.

Cast iron drainage fittings - bends, tees, reducers, branches and inspection pieces.

DINSEN pipe couplings - including the Kombi Kralle style grip couplings for fast, secure jointing.

Heavy-duty hose clamps & pipe clamps - corrosion-resistant (W1–W5) for long service life. System accessories - brackets, adapters and transition fittings for complete installations.

Compliance with Australian Standards

DINSEN's certified series is engineered and tested to meet the expectations of the Australian market. The Watermark certification confirms conformity with AS 4321 (Cast iron drainage systems) and the relevant AS/NZS plumbing and drainage requirements. Every batch is traceable, and DINSEN operates under an ISO 9001 quality management system to ensure consistent, audit-ready quality.

Choosing DINSEN cast iron drainage pipes means partnering with a manufacturer that combines certification, capacity and service:

- Watermark licence covering the full cast iron drainage system.- pipes, fittings, couplings and clamps from a single, accountable source.- products supplied to 50+ countries with EN877:2021 quality control.- competitive landed cost for Australian distributors and contractors.- specification sheets, Watermark licence documents and custom sizing on request.

Applications & Benefits

Watermark-approved cast iron soil pipes and couplings from DINSEN are ideal for high-rise residential towers, commercial buildings, hospitals, hotels and underground drainage - anywhere fire resistance, acoustic performance and long-term durability matter. The certified system reduces specification risk and accelerates approvals for Australian projects.

“Obtaining the Watermark certification is a clear signal of DINSEN's commitment to the Australian market. Our customers can now specify our cast iron drainage range with full confidence in standards compliance.” - DINSEN Product Team

Frequently Asked Questions1. What does Watermark certification mean for cast iron pipes in Australia?

Watermark is the mandatory conformance mark for plumbing and drainage products in Australia and New Zealand. A Watermark-certified cast iron pipe or fitting has been independently tested and verified to the applicable Australian Standard (such as AS 4321), which is required for legal installation.

2. Which Australian standard applies to DINSEN cast iron drainage products?

DINSEN's certified Cast Iron Pipes & Fittings series complies with AS 4321 (Cast iron drainage systems) and relevant AS/NZS plumbing and drainage requirements, as confirmed by the Watermark certification obtained on 19 October.

3. Where can I buy Watermark-certified DINSEN cast iron pipe fittings in Australia?

You can source Watermark-certified DINSEN cast iron pipes, fittings, couplings and clamps directly from DINSEN as the manufacturer, or through DINSEN's authorised Australian distributors. Contact the DINSEN sales team for a quote, specification sheet and Watermark licence details.

4. Are DINSEN cast iron couplings and clamps also Watermark certified?

Yes. The Watermark certification covers DINSEN's cast iron drainage ecosystem, including pipes, fittings, couplings (such as the Kombi Kralle style grip couplings) and the heavy-duty clamps used for secure jointing, so the complete system is compliant for Australian projects.

Ready to specify or stock DINSEN's Watermark-certified cast iron pipes, fittings, couplings and clamps? Request a quote, download the full specification sheet, or get the Watermark licence document today.

About us

Founded in 2015, DINSEN IMPEX CORP is registered at Xinling Building, No. 77 Renmin Road, Handan City. With a dedicated team of 10 employees, we are committed to providing high-quality Chinese cast iron pipe solutions tailored to our clients' needs.