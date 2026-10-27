New Free Audit Checks AI Search Visibility For Small Businesses As Chatgpt And Google AI Answers Reshape Discovery

MENAFN - GetNews)"MorBizAI logo"MorBizAI's site audit scores AI search visibility for small businesses alongside SEO, speed, accessibility and privacy, in about 15 seconds.

CUPERTINO, Calif. - October 27, 2026 - Morbiz LLC is offering a free audit of AI search visibility for small businesses through MorBizAI (morbiz), its newly launched AI marketing tool. The audit checks whether a website is ready to be read and cited in AI answers from tools like ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews, alongside SEO, page speed, accessibility and privacy, and delivers results in about 15 seconds.

When a customer asks an AI tool for a recommendation, does the business show up at all?

From audit to content

The audit is the first step in MorBizAI, which came out of stealth on October 26, 2026. From there, MorBizAI is built to help a business stay visible in AI answers and grow traffic by publishing consistently, in its own voice. With MorBizAI, a business can:

- Climb in Google search and grow page views. Using Google Search Console, MorBizAI finds "striking distance" keywords where a site already ranks between positions 4 and 20, then writes content to help move those pages up.

- Show up everywhere customers scroll. Post to the company blog, Bluesky, X, LinkedIn, Threads, Facebook and YouTube, with Instagram and TikTok in platform review.

- Sound like themselves. MorBizAI builds a separate voice profile for each platform from the business's existing published posts.

- Get more from every video. Auto-clipping turns one long video into captioned vertical short clips, perfect for social media.

- Run the whole content pipeline in one tool. Writing, publishing, clipping and approval all happen in MorBizAI.

- Stay in control. Choose automatic publishing, one-click approval by email, or full manual review.

"Posting every day is the fastest way for a business to build a following and show up in Google and AI search, but it's tedious and eats hours no owner has," said Robert Nessler, CEO and co-founder of Morbiz. "We built MorBizAI so small and medium businesses can stay consistent and compete with the big brands without hiring a marketing team."

"Our goal is simple: help small businesses get found, wherever their customers are searching," said Michael Brown, COO and co-founder of Morbiz.

Availability

The free site audit is available now at morbiz, where businesses can also book a call with the team. Coming soon: Morbiz is developing automated press release writing and distribution for MorBizAI, and this release is part of how the team is testing it.

About Morbiz

Morbiz LLC is a California company founded in 2026 by Robert Nessler (CEO) and Michael Brown (COO). Its product, MorBizAI, is an AI marketing tool for small businesses and creators that drafts, schedules and publishes content in each brand's own voice. More information is available at morbiz.

Media contact

Robert Nessler, CEO and Co-Founder, Morbiz LLC

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