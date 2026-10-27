Soldier Who Held Position Alone For 491 Days Nominated For Hero Of Ukraine Title

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The motion was supported by 250 lawmakers, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk said that a parliamentary appeal would be sent to the President of Ukraine requesting that Kostiantyn Vlasenko, a serviceman of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Kostiantyn Ostrozkyi, be awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.

One of the initiators of the appeal, MP Iryna Konstankevych, said on Facebook that the volunteer had spent 491 days at the combat position. According to her, Vlasenko lost one foot as a result of severe leg injuries and was forced to amputate the other himself in order to survive.

“For almost a year and a half, his home and shelter was a concrete drainage pipe. In inhumane conditions, under constant shelling and the threat of attacks by Russian drones, Kostiantyn continued to fight for his life,” she wrote.

Azov fighter sentenced to 29 years by Russia returns from captivity

As reported by Ukrinform, in October, the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out the first aerial evacuation of a wounded soldier from a battlefield in the history of the war. A 49-year-old serviceman who had undergone amputations of both legs was evacuated by a large drone from a position in the Kupiansk sector, which he had held alone after his comrade was killed.

Photo: Kharkiv Hospital