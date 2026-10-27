US To Issue Visas To Defeated Brazilian Presidential Candidate And His Family: State Department Official

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (NNN-Anadolu) -- The US State Department will issue visas to defeated Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro and his family and allow them to enter the US, a senior State Department official said Tuesday, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

The official confirmed the decision in response to an inquiry from Anadolu.

The statement came amid reports that Bolsonaro has left the country for the United States despite a judicial travel ban.

Brazilian authorities have not confirmed his departure, and conflicting reports have emerged over his whereabouts and whether he may have attempted to travel through Argentina.

Bolsonaro, who denies any wrongdoing, is reportedly under investigation in cases involving suspected money laundering and currency evasion as well as the financing of a biographical film about his father, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

--NNN-ANADOLU