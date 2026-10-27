Outsourced Customer Care Services Market Expected To Witness Steady 6.9% CAGR Amid Expanding Industry Applications

Outsourced Customer Care Services Market Report

Outsourced Customer Care Services Market Report share

Outsourced Customer Care Services Market Report size

The Business Research Company's Outsourced Customer Care Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The outsourced customer care services sector is rapidly evolving as companies increasingly recognize the importance of personalized and efficient customer engagement. With advancements in technology and shifting business priorities, this market is set to experience notable growth and transformation in the coming years. Let's explore the market's size, key drivers, prominent players, and emerging trends that are shaping its future.

Market Size and the Position of Outsourced Customer Care Services within Software Outsourcing

The outsourced customer care services market is forecasted to surpass $115 billion by 2030. It forms a significant portion of the broader Software Outsourcing Services industry, which is anticipated to reach approximately $1,450 billion in the same year. This market segment represents roughly 8% of the software outsourcing field and accounts for close to 0.8% of the total Information Technology industry, valued at $14,956 billion by 2030. Analysts expect the market to grow steadily at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% leading up to 2030.

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Customer Experience, AI Adoption, and Efficiency Strategies Driving Market Expansion

A growing emphasis on enhancing customer experience and retention is a primary force behind the outsourced customer care services market's expansion. Businesses are increasingly turning to specialized providers to deliver consistent, high-quality interactions that foster loyalty and improve overall satisfaction. This customer-centric approach is expected to add about 1.7% annually to market growth.

Meanwhile, the rising integration of artificial intelligence, automation, and cloud-based platforms is revolutionizing service delivery. AI-driven chatbots, virtual assistants, and automated processes handle routine requests more cost-effectively, while cloud technologies enable real-time data access and remote work. These technological advances contribute approximately 1.5% to yearly growth in the market.

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Additionally, improving operational efficiency is a critical factor. Outsourcing customer support enables companies to focus on core business functions while benefiting from specialist expertise, standardized procedures, and scalable resources. This strategy helps reduce expenses related to recruiting and training in-house teams, contributing around 1.3% to annual market growth.

The Rise of Turnkey Contact Center Solutions in Outsourced Customer Care

Plug-and-play contact center platforms are gaining momentum in the outsourced customer care services space. These solutions facilitate scalability, support engagement across multiple communication channels, and streamline operational workflows. For example, in May 2025, Alorica Inc. introduced CX2GO, a comprehensive customer experience platform designed to deliver outsourced support via various channels. This platform aids businesses in efficiently managing customer interactions and improving real-time performance tracking.

Customer Interaction Segment Leading Market Revenue with $56 Billion

Within the outsourced customer care services market, segments include CRM technology hosting, fulfillment or logistics, and customer interaction. Among these, customer interaction is by far the largest, projected to account for 49% of the market-or $56 billion-by 2030. This growth is fueled by demand for personalized communication across voice, chat, email, and social media platforms, the need for timely complaint resolution, adoption of conversational AI and virtual assistants, and the expansion of subscription and digital service models emphasizing customer loyalty and brand experience.

Market Segmentation by Industry Applications and Enterprise Size

The market divides its application areas into sectors such as pharmaceuticals and healthcare, food and beverage, chemicals and materials, construction, logistics, and others. From an end-user perspective, the market caters primarily to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as large enterprises, reflecting a broad customer base.

Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Largest Regional Market Due to Multilingual Support

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the outsourced customer care services market in 2030 with a valuation of $40.2 billion, up from $26.1 billion in 2025, growing at a 9% CAGR. This robust expansion is supported by a vast pool of multilingual talent, increased outsourcing by global companies seeking efficiency, widespread adoption of omnichannel engagement, growing demand for round-the-clock digital assistance, flourishing e-commerce activities, and investments in automation, analytics, and AI. Key countries driving this growth include India, the Philippines, China, and various Southeast Asian nations.

United States Remains a Major Market with Focus on Specialized Customer Support

The USA is forecasted to be the largest single country market by 2030, reaching $33.4 billion from $25.9 billion in 2025, representing a 5% CAGR. Growth in the US is driven by a commitment to customer satisfaction and retention, demand for sector-specific support in banking, healthcare, retail, and technology, broader adoption of CRM platforms, increased digital-first consumer interactions, flexibility in workforce management, and continued investments in data-driven customer service strategies.

Significant Growth Opportunities from Core Market Segments by 2030

Together, the CRM technology hosting, fulfillment or logistics, and customer interaction segments are expected to add more than $33 billion in value between 2025 and 2030. Specifically, CRM hosting is anticipated to grow by $7 billion, fulfillment or logistics by $9 billion, and customer interaction by $17 billion. These gains reflect the increasing reliance on outsourced business processes, demand for scalable infrastructure, integrated data management, expanded global delivery and order management capabilities, cost optimization, and the preference for expert providers handling complex support operations to improve efficiency and engagement.

Fragmented Market Landscape with Top 10 Players Holding a Minority Share

The outsourced customer care services market is quite fragmented, with the largest 10 companies collectively holding only 17% of total market revenue as of 2025. Moderate barriers to entry exist due to the need for advanced technological platforms, data security and compliance measures, skilled personnel, and reliable global support operations. Market leaders maintain their positions through diverse service offerings, strong client relationships, extensive delivery networks, and ongoing innovation in customer experience management and business process outsourcing. As demand rises for omnichannel support, AI-powered platforms, and scalable outsourcing models, collaboration, innovation, and geographic expansion are expected to intensify competition.

Leading Companies and Their Market Shares in 2025

Some of the major players and their approximate shares include Teleperformance SE (2%), Concentrix (2%), Foundever (2%), TELUS Digital (2%), TeleTech (TTEC Holdings, Inc.) (2%), Capgemini SE (2%), Accenture plc (1%), Genpact (1%), Cognizant Technology (1%), and Tata Consultancy Services Limited (1%).

Competitive Strategies Shaping the Future of Customer Care Outsourcing

Key approaches driving competition in this sector involve enhancing outsourced services to boost customer experience and operational efficiency, leveraging customer support technologies to accelerate response times, expanding service capacities for greater reach, and embedding AI to improve personalization and accuracy in resolving customer issues.

Teleperformance SE Leads Global Rankings

According to The Business Research Company, Teleperformance SE ranked first globally in 2025 with a 2% market share. Its customer experience services division directly addresses the outsourced customer care services market by offering customer support, digital experience solutions, omnichannel engagement platforms, and business process outsourcing that aid customer interactions, service management, and efficiency across various industries.

Major Companies Operating in the Outsourced Customer Care Services Market

The market includes a broad array of firms such as Teleperformance SE, Concentrix, Foundever, TELUS Digital, TeleTech (TTEC Holdings, Inc.), Capgemini SE, Accenture plc, Genpact, Cognizant Technology, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Atento, Conduent Inc., Capita, Sutherland Global Services, Infosys Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, EXL Service, TaskUs, Alorica Inc., Movate, Startek, ResultsCX, Transcom WorldWide AB, Serco Group plc, Majorel, Arvato SE, and iQor Holdings Inc., among others.

Providers of Underlying Technologies and Distribution Channels

Raw material and platform suppliers supporting outsourced customer care include Salesforce Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Zendesk Inc., Freshworks Inc., ServiceNow Inc., SAP SE, Adobe Inc., Genesys Cloud Services Inc., NICE Ltd., Five9 Inc., Talkdesk Inc., Twilio Inc., Verint Systems Inc., Calabrio Inc., Sprinklr Inc., Pegasystems Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., HubSpot Inc., Intercom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Avaya Inc., RingCentral Inc., Mitel Networks Corporation, and BroadSoft Inc.

Wholesalers and distributors playing key roles comprise Concentrix Corporation, Teleperformance SE, Foundever Group, TTEC Holdings Inc., TaskUs Inc., Alorica Inc., TELUS International, Sitel Group, Sutherland Global Services Inc., Hinduja Global Solutions Limited, Wipro Limited, Infosys Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, HCLTech Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, Genpact Limited, EXL Service Holdings Inc., WNS Global Services Private Limited, Firstsource Solutions Limited, Mphasis Limited, Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A., Transcom Worldwide AB, Startek Inc., Arise Virtual Solutions Inc., and SupportNinja LLC.

End Users of Outsourced Customer Care Services

Prominent end users include Amazon Inc., Walmart Inc., Apple Inc., Google LLC, Meta Platforms Inc., Netflix Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., Airbnb Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corporation, Citigroup Inc., Wells Fargo & Company, American Express Company, Verizon Communications Inc., AT&T Inc., Comcast Corporation, Delta Air Lines Inc., United Airlines Holdings Inc., Marriott International Inc., Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Procter & Gamble Company, Nike Inc., General Electric Company, and Ford Motor Company.

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. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

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. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Outsourced Customer Care Services Market Expected To Witness Steady 6.9% CAGR Amid Expanding Industry Applications News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 28, 2026, 00:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, World & Regional



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