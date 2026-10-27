14 Daegu Startup City Startups Backed By Daegu Center For Creative Economy & Innovation Join FIX 2026 To Expand Markets.

Group photo after the on-site networking between the Startup City Project and domestic/international media outlets

Kijung Ju, Startup City Division Director of DAEGU CENTER FOR CREATIVE ECONOMY & INNOVATION, introduces the Startup City Project to global media representatives and participating companies.

Expanding promotion and networking with investors and industry experts by showcasing emerging technologies from AI and robotics startups.

DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- □ The Daegu Center for Creative Economy & Innovation (CEO Han In-kook, hereinafter DCCEI) announced that 14 companies selected for the“Startup City Project” participated and exhibited at the“Future Innovation Technology Expo 2026 (FIX 2026),” showcasing technologies and innovative products in emerging future industries.FIX 2026 (Oct. 21–24, 2026, EXCO) is an event providing a comprehensive view of innovation and cross-industry convergence in advanced technology sectors such as future mobility, robotics, and artificial intelligence (AI), offering opportunities for enterprises to present their technologies and products while networking with industry officials and investors.□ The 'Startup City Project' is a support initiative promoted starting this year by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups to disperse startup resources concentrated in the capital region to local areas, bringing together regional industrial, talent, technical, and investment capabilities to foster a self-sustaining regional innovation startup ecosystem. In 2026, DCCEI supports 74 deep-tech startups, providing up to 400 million KRW in commercialization funding for emerging new industry sectors and up to 250 million KRW for general sectors, to provide tailored growth support for each enterprise.□ The 14 selected Startup City Project companies exhibiting at this event showcased their technologies and products on-site, discovering potential clients and collaboration partners while exploring avenues for business expansion.In particular, the exhibition helped promote corporate competitiveness and explore new business opportunities by introducing innovative technologies and products that technology-based startups can apply directly at industrial sites.Participating companies: Nuvinda, Yellosis, A.Cure, Zio Robot, EROP, AIEEV, LearningVision, FutureDrive, WPosition, AIRS, UNIVA, RootLab, Muaheng□ In addition, the Startup City Project conducted on-site networking sessions with domestic and international media journalists at FIX 2026 to present the innovative technologies and products of Daegu startups, exploring opportunities for global promotion through foreign media. Through this initiative, the center enhanced external recognition of companies participating in the Startup City Project. It broadened points of contact with overseas media, establishing a foundation that can support future global market entry and international network expansion.Key media showcase companies: Nuvinda (CEO Hyoseok Shi, 120Nm-class high back-drivability, ultra-high torque density integrated actuator for humanoid and heavy-payload robots); TheSunHan (CEO David Kwon, commercialization of customized on-premises AI infrastructure platform 'YAK' and deployment of AI computing services); AIEEV (CEO Sejin Park, commercialization of 'Private Air Cloud', an enterprise internal agent deployment AI inference cloud platform); LearningVision (CEO KwangJoon Lee, development of a composite AI inspection system for secondary battery visual inspection integrating automatic object/ROI extraction, defect segmentation, anomaly detection, and classification)□ DCCEI plans to continuously expand support centered on the Startup City Project to strengthen technological competitiveness, commercialization, investment linkage, and global expansion for promising regional startups.In particular, the center will connect domestic and international industrial and media networks to identify tangible growth opportunities for startups, and will commit to revitalizing the startup ecosystem so that Daegu can leap forward as a startup city for advanced industries driven by AI and robotics. End.

Ah Hyeon Kim

Daegu Center for Creative Economy & Innovation

+82 53-759-6382

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14 Daegu Startup City Startups Backed by Daegu Center for Creative Economy & Innovation Join FIX 2026 to Expand Markets. News Provided By AVING News October 28, 2026, 01:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology



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