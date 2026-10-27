Ocrevus Market Size To Reach 0.04 Billion By 2030 With 4 CAGR

Ocrevus Market Report

Ocrevus Market Report Share

Ocrevus Market Report Size

The Business Research Company's Ocrevus Market Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The treatment landscape for multiple sclerosis is evolving rapidly, with innovative drug formulations enhancing patient convenience and expanding access to therapies. One pivotal development is the shift toward subcutaneous delivery methods, which are simplifying administration and improving patient experience. This transformation is reshaping the Ocrevus market, a key player within the larger central nervous system drugs sector.

Ocrevus Market Poised for Substantial Growth Within Central Nervous System Drugs

The Ocrevus market is forecasted to surpass $12 billion by 2030. Its parent sector, Central Nervous System Drugs, is expected to reach approximately $225 billion in the same year, with Ocrevus making up about 5% of that total. In the broader Pharmaceuticals industry, projected to hit $2,496 billion by 2030, Ocrevus will represent close to 0.5% of overall market value. This growth trajectory is set at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% through 2030.

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North America and the USA: Epicenters of Ocrevus Market Demand

By 2030, North America is anticipated to remain the dominant regional market for Ocrevus, valued at $7.95 billion, up from $6.24 billion in 2025, growing at a 5% CAGR. This steady expansion is largely due to the high prevalence of multiple sclerosis in the region, supportive reimbursement policies for biologics, and widespread access to specialized neurology centers. Additionally, early diagnosis programs and ongoing clinical research into progressive neurological diseases continue to bolster demand.

Within North America, the USA stands out as the largest national market, expected to reach $7.87 billion by 2030, growing from $6.19 billion in 2025 at the same 5% CAGR. Growth factors include physicians' strong preference for high-efficacy monoclonal antibody treatments, enhanced availability of infusion therapies through dedicated networks, better patient awareness regarding long-term disability management, improved diagnostic tools allowing earlier intervention, and regulatory support for innovative neurological treatments.

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Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Represents the Largest Revenue Share for Ocrevus

When broken down by clinical condition, the Ocrevus market is divided between relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) and primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS). RRMS will continue to be the largest segment in 2030, making up 73% of the total revenue, roughly $9 billion. This dominance stems from a larger diagnosed patient population compared to progressive MS, a clinical push for initiating high-efficacy treatments early, mounting evidence supporting lasting relapse control and disability management, broader adoption of sustained disease management strategies, and the inclusion of monoclonal antibodies in MS treatment guidelines.

Overview of Ocrevus Market Segmentation by Formulation, Administration, and End User

Ocrevus is categorized in the market by formulation types, including liquid and tablet or capsule forms. The routes of administration are segmented into oral and injectable options. Regarding end users, the market is split among hospitals, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies, reflecting diverse channels through which patients access therapy.

Multiple Factors Propelling Ocrevus Market Expansion Through 2030

The Ocrevus market's rapid growth is driven by several key factors.

The rising prevalence of multiple sclerosis, including both relapsing and progressive forms, enlarges the population needing long-term disease-modifying treatments. Improved neurological screening, greater MRI accessibility, and earlier symptom recognition expedite diagnosis and treatment. Healthcare systems emphasizing comprehensive MS care also support increasing demand for established biologics. This factor alone is estimated to contribute about 1.0% annual growth to the market.

Another growth driver is the increasing preference among physicians for high-efficacy biologic therapies. Confidence in monoclonal antibodies is growing due to updated treatment guidelines, robust long-term safety data, and ongoing innovation in biologics. These developments encourage earlier adoption of targeted therapies aimed at better disease control and outcomes, supporting an estimated 0.8% annual market growth.

Expanding healthcare access and improved reimbursement mechanisms further support market expansion. Enhanced insurance coverage, increased public funding for specialty medications, and streamlined reimbursement pathways make advanced MS treatments more accessible. Additionally, providers are broadening infusion services and specialty networks to improve patient convenience and continuity of care. This factor is projected to add roughly 0.5% annual growth to the market.

Subcutaneous Formulations Revolutionizing Ocrevus Therapy Convenience

The introduction of subcutaneous combination formulation technology is transforming Ocrevus treatment by offering patients greater convenience and improving access to therapy. In September 2024, Genentech Inc. launched Ocrevus Zunovo, the first subcutaneous version of the drug, following FDA approval for relapsing and primary progressive MS. This formulation enables administration in just 10 minutes, twice a year, facilitated by hyaluronidase-enabled delivery, significantly enhancing flexibility and efficiency in multiple sclerosis care across various healthcare settings.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche's Dominance in the Ocrevus Market

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. commands 100% of the global Ocrevus market as of 2025, according to The Business Research Company. The company's pharmaceutical division maintains an innovative multiple sclerosis therapy portfolio that supports disease management, long-term outcomes, clinical effectiveness, patient access, and ongoing therapeutic advancements worldwide.

Why Ocrevus is a Market Monopolized by a Single Company

The Ocrevus market is highly concentrated, with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. accounting for all revenues in 2025. This monopoly results from high regulatory and commercialization barriers-including exclusive product rights, complex biologics development, rigorous clinical validation, and stringent global approvals. Roche's strong neurology portfolio, global commercial reach, continuous clinical development, and investment in MS innovation sustain its market leadership. As demand for advanced disease-modifying therapies grows, the company's focus on lifecycle management, real-world evidence generation, and strategic market expansion will reinforce its position.

Competitive Approaches Among Market Leaders

Market leaders compete by expanding subcutaneous biologic therapies to improve patient convenience and access, gathering clinical evidence to support long-term treatment outcomes, broadening indications to capture larger MS patient groups, running real-world evidence programs to boost therapy adoption and clinical decision-making, and providing digital patient support platforms to enhance adherence and care coordination.

Relapsing and Progressive MS Segments Driving Over $3 Billion in New Market Value

The relapsing-remitting and primary progressive MS segments are the main drivers of growth, expected to add more than $3 billion in market value by 2030. Between 2025 and 2030, RRMS is anticipated to contribute about $2 billion in new value, while PPMS will add around $1 billion. Growth will be fueled by increased MS diagnoses, earlier and broader use of disease-modifying therapies, precision neurology treatment approaches, and improved long-term patient monitoring. The industry's focus remains on slowing disease progression, enhancing patient quality of life, and expanding access to innovative biologic therapies.

Supply Chain Overview: Raw Materials, Distribution, and End Users in the Ocrevus Market

Key suppliers of raw materials for Ocrevus include global leaders such as Cytiva, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sartorius AG, Danaher Corporation, Lonza Group, Wacker Chemie AG, AGC Biologics, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, Avantor, Repligen Corporation, MilliporeSigma, Corning Incorporated, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Solenis, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Novonesis, and Evonik Industries.

On the distribution front, major wholesalers and distributors encompass McKesson Corporation, Cencora, Cardinal Health, Morris & Dickson, Anda Inc., H. D. Smith, FFF Enterprises, Pharma Logistics, Dakota Drug, Rochester Drug Cooperative, Owens & Minor, BDI Pharma, BioCareSD, Optum Specialty Pharmacy, CVS Specialty, Accredo, Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy, Alliance Healthcare, and Zuellig Pharma.

Key end users of Ocrevus therapies include prominent healthcare institutions such as Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Mass General Brigham, Stanford Health Care, NYU Langone Health, Mount Sinai Health System, Kaiser Permanente, Ramsay Health Care, HCA Healthcare, Apollo Hospitals, and Fortis Healthcare.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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Ocrevus Market Size to Reach 0.04 Billion by 2030 with 4 CAGR News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 28, 2026, 01:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, World & Regional



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