MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post The Connection between Diabetes and Skin Problems appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Diabetes is a chronic disease that affects more than 62 million people in the Americas. If not controlled, it generates multiple symptoms and conditions, including a series of skin problems due to alterations in blood circulation and the body's immune response. These complications not only affect the quality of life of patients but can also be an early indicator of the disease or poor control of glucose levels.

Dermatologist Juan Carlos Quesada points out that“diabetes can transform the skin into a visible indicator of underlying problems.” Proper glucose control not only protects internal organs but is also crucial for maintaining the integrity and health of the skin.“Each lesion, no matter how small, deserves attention, as it can be the first sign of more serious complications,” he added.

Dry, dehydrated, and scaly skin because diabetes can reduce the body's ability to retain moisture.

Diabetic individuals have a higher risk of bacterial and fungal infections, such as folliculitis, cellulitis, and candidiasis, due to a compromised im m une system.

Poor circulation, especially in the lower extremities, can cause persistent itching, which is often exacerbated by dry skin.

On the other hand, dark and velvety patches can appear on the skin, known as Acanthosis Nigricans, which usually appear in the folds of the body as a sign of insulin resistance.

Another condition is diabetic dermopathy, which are brown and round spots, generally on the legs, and although they are not painful, they are a sign of vascular damage associated with diabetes. Wounds in people with diabetes may take longer to heal and, in some cases, can become ulcers that require specialized medical attention.

Globally, it is estimated that more than 537 million people between the ages of 20 and 79 live with diabetes, and this figure continues to rise, according to the IDF Diabetes Atlas (2021), with almost half unaware that they have this disease. The total number of people with diabetes is expected to rise to 643 million in 2030 and to 783 million in 2045, representing a 46% increase. In Costa Rica, approximately 10% of the adult population suffers from diabetes, which puts a significant number of people at risk of developing skin complications.

According to data from the Health Surveillance Directorate, in 2021 an average of 26 people were diagnosed daily with diabetes mellitus, totaling 9,588 cases of this disease annually. Likewise, for epidemiological week 36 of the year 2022. According to preliminary data, a total of 4,893 new diagnoses have been recorded. In Costa Rica, for the year 2021, a total of 2,053 people died from diabetes mellitus.

According to dermatologist Juan Carlos Quesada, people with diabetes must adopt specific measures to keep their skin healthy and prevent complications. Among them, he detailed the importance of keeping the skin clean and dry to prevent infections. Use mild soaps. Moisturize it daily with creams, especially in areas prone to dryness. Check the body and look for any cuts, blisters, or redness and visit the doctor for the respective care. Keep glucose levels under control to prevent skin complications and promote wound healing. A fundamental aspect is using the appropriate footwear to prevent foot injuries that can be dangerous.

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